Kenny coy on calling Fergie time

Spring vibes abounded at Lansdowne Road yesterday, a stark contrast to the orange weather warnings of seven days previously.

Temperatures rose, as did the buzz around the stadium, with sponsors in a frenzy, eager to festoon their branding along the walkways to the national stadium.

Out on the lush pitch stood Stephen Kenny being interviewed by various broadcasters but the activities surrounding him were nothing to do with the country’s football team.

Ireland’s rugby stars are now pride of place in the nation’s affections, 24 hours and 80 minutes away from the acclaim of Grand Slam champions.

Sealing it against the Auld Enemy on St Patrick’s weekend anoints the historical significance.

Contrast that with the paraphernalia around Kenny’s press conference.

Not a major sponsor of his team to be seen on the backdrop, three years into his tenure.

What’s more, the water bottles sitting on his table were unbranded, labelling removed until the FAI source a suitable partner for that particular line of product placement.

Some would argue that it’s holy water Ireland will need to overcome their next challenge at the venue – the visit of France.

Disregard the meeting with Latvia next Wednesday for what it is; the flimsiest of friendlies against a side ranked 134 in the world provoking questions on its relevance for what’s coming five days later.

If anything, claiming the win Kenny talked up as imperative yesterday, especially a cakewalk, threatens to distort confidence levels for the altogether mightier boulder of Les Bleus lying in wait.

That will be the bona fide test of where Ireland under Kenny stand.

It’s 18 months since, following Shane Duffy’s salvage equaliser against Azerbaijan, his belated admission that the first World Cup campaign was being used as preparatory ground for this tilt at reaching Germany next year.

Evidence of his team maintaining that trajectory has been scarce, hurtled into tailspin by last June’s defeat in Armenia and the slog of scraping past them in Dublin three months later. But perhaps the divine inspiration needed to cause an upset in this European group has emerged from the Amex Stadium.

Evan Ferguson had just turned 14 when Kenny left Dundalk behind for the FAI in late 2018. But if the Irish revolution is to gather pace, the 18-year-old has to be front and centre.

Not that Kenny was confirming the Brighton striker’s elevation would be completed with a first competitive start against the beaten World Cup finalists.

“We’re delighted with Evan and it’s a great boost for us that he’s emerged,” said the Ireland boss.

“But I’m not going to make statements now here in the press saying there is no debate that he’s not going to start.

“Listen, we don’t have a strategy (with him). He’s a very level-headed guy (but) has only scored three Premier League goals and has just come in.

“It’s interesting what Brighton do and what they ask of him; it’s very clear and concise and I think he’s emerged in a way that we’re delighted with.”

Surely if a Premier League side, up to seventh in the table, are leaving €20m strikers on their bench to facilitate their Academy graduate powerhouse leading the line, logic decrees his middling international team share the benefits?

It won’t be fear of stagefright hampering Ferguson anyway. Robbie Keane this week became the latest luminary loathe to heap pressure on the teen as the cure to Ireland’s struggles.

“I don’t think he’s been overhyped in the media,” asserted Kenny. “Evan seems to take everything in his stride. His father was a professional, a good man who is guiding him, moreso than I even need to.”

France have definitely been brought back down to earth since last assembling four months ago.

Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema formed the backbone of the team that won the 2018 World Cup and while the latter wasn’t in Qatar for their defence, his decision to follow the other pair into retirement robs them of platinum quality. Neither Paul Pogba nor N'Golo Kanté shook off their injuries to make this window, which starts against second seeds Netherlands on Friday.

“We’ve got a mountain to climb because of France, Holland and Greece in our group but that’s the hand we’ve been dealt,” rationalised Kenny when eyeing the two qualification spots on offer by the end of the series in November.

“There’s a lot of history between Ireland and France but we’ve been building for this period and we’re desperate to get to Germany.

“Back in 2019, rather than picking many 20-year-olds for the U21s, we chose the 17 and 18 years with the most potential.

“The likes of Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins, Jason Knight and Troy Parrott — all of a sudden these players have quite a number of caps and experience from difficult international games.”

But it’s the Brighton bolter who followed that carries the most expectation.

IRELAND squad: Goalkeepers: G Bazunu (Southampton), C Kelleher (Liverpool), M Travers ( Bournemouth).

Defenders: S Coleman (Everton), M Doherty (Atletico Madrid), A Omobamidele (Norwich), N Collins (Wolves), J Egan (Sheffield United), D O’Shea (West Brom), C O’Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston NE), Jason Knight (Derby County), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: C Ogbene (Rotherham), M Obafemi (Burnley), E Ferguson (Brighton ), A Idah (Norwich), T Parrott (Preston NE, on loan from Spurs), W Keane (Wigan Athletic), M Johnston (Vitoria, on loan from Celtic).

FRANCE squad: Goalkeepers: A Areola (West Ham), M Maignan (AC Milan), B Samba (Lens).

Defenders: E Camavinga (Real Madrid), W Fofana (Chelsea), T Hernandez (AC Milan), I Konate (Liverpool), J Koundé (Barcelona), B Pavard (Bayern), W Saliba (Arsenal), D Upamecano (Bayern).

Midfielders: Y Fofana (Monaco), A Rabiot (Juventus), A Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (OM), Khéphren Thuram (Nice).

Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético), Randal Kolo Muani (Frankfurt), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Mönchengladbach), Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen).