Kenny sheds doubts over Idah's availability for Ireland duty

Adam Idah’s exile from the Ireland squad could be extended unless there’s a positive outcome on a foot scan tomorrow.

While the Corkman – who won the last of his 13 caps 17 months ago against Luxembourg – was named by Stephen Kenny in his 26-man squad, he hobbled out of Huddersfield Town’s Kirklees Stadium after being withdrawn injured during Norwich City’s 1-1 draw.

Idah was a favourite of Kenny until a serious knee injury wiped him out of the 2022 international calendar.

Ireland warm up for their opening Euro 2024 qualifier against France on Monday week by facing Latvia, ranked 124 in the world, next Wednesday – also at the Aviva Stadium.

“Adam asked not to be ruled out, so we'll have to wait and see how he is,” Kenny said today at the Dublin 4 venue.

“He sustained a foot injury last night in the first half and had to be substituted so will await the scan result.”

Idah’s clubmate Andrew Omobamidele will get to make his comeback against the Latvians, while Will Smallbone and recently-declared Mikey Johnston are in line for debut caps.

Rather surprisingly Robbie Brady – who salvaged Ireland’s only win in the last five games by sinking a penalty against Armenia in September – is chopped from the squad.

Competition in the left wingback berth was explained for the exclusion and that of one of the Championship’s finest performers in that area, Ryan Manning. Cardiff City’s Callum O’Dowda, who filled that role off the bench last time out against Malta, survived the cull.

“Robbie had a really good spell earlier in the season - I thought he was absolutely excellent for Preston,” said Kenny.

“To be honest with you, I was full of admiration for how well he was playing.

“In recent weeks, he's not been in the team – although he did play midweek – and we've been at a lot of Preston's game. We've got a lot of players, so these are the fine margins.”

In that context, Kenny is prepared to make an exception for Matt Doherty, the newly acquired Atletico Madrid full-back who has barely appeared since moving to Spain six weeks ago.

“It's not ideal,” he confessed.

“It will probably be between his last game at Tottenham and the French game, for example, nearly eight weeks, possibly, so it's not ideal.

“He's shown his capacity to be out of the team for periods and still maintain a high level of fitness, but it is far from ideal and he knows that and we know that.

“But these are just some of the challenges that international football brings and that's just one such challenge.”

Ireland squad Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Mikey Johnston (Vitoria, on loan from Celtic).