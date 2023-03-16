'Camavinga will be considered a left-back' - Deschamps unveils France squad for Dutch and Ireland qualifiers

Les Bleus have lost a reservoir of experience through the retirements of Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema.
VERSATILITY: Real Madrid's French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga controls the ball. Pic: Fadel Senna / AFP)

Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 13:53
John Fallon

Didier Deschamps will deploy Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga as a left-back in France’s upcoming opening Euro qualifiers, including a trip to Ireland on March 27.

Les Bleus have lost a reservoir of experience through the retirements of Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema but fears about veteran striker Olivier Giroud joining them have been allayed by his inclusion.

His AC Milan colleague Mike Maignan is expected to succeed Lloris as goalkeeper, starting with the visit of Netherlands to Stade de France on Friday, March 23.

The top two nations from Group B that also includes Greece and Gibraltar qualify directly for the Euros in Germany.

Didier Deschamps has included three uncapped players among his 23-man list – goalkeeper Brice Samba (RC Lens) midfielder Khéphren Thuram (OGC Nice) and defender Wesley Fofana (Chelsea).

Camavinga, included alongside fellow Real Madrid player Aurélien Tchouaméni, has been earmarked to operate in defence despite the threat he provides further up the pitch.

"For this window, Camavinga will be considered a left-back,” said Deschamps.

“He is versatile but he gives me more guarantees in this position.

“He won't be surprised - we've talked about it several times together."

FRANCE SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens).

Defenders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Wesley Fofana (Chelsea), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (OM), Khéphren Thuram (Nice).

Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético), Randal Kolo Muani (Frankfurt), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Mönchengladbach), Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen).

<p>CALL-UP: Republic of Ireland's Will Smallbone takes a free kick during the UEFA European U21 Championship 2023 qualifying campaign. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire.</p>

Smallbone and Johnston included, Brady axed as Kenny names Ireland squad

