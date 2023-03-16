Kennedy the penalty hero as Christians lift Tim Kelly Cup

Tim Kelly Cup Final

Christian Brothers College, Cork (CBC) 3 Clonakilty Community College 3

CBC win 5-3 on penalties

Christian Brothers College overcame Clonakilty Community College on penalties after a pulsating final in the inaugural Tim Kelly Cup - the U16 Cork Schools Soccer Cup.

Hero for CBC was goalkeeper Lucas Kennedy who pulled off a magnificent save low to his right in the penalty shootout to sway the contest CBC's way.

Finalists Clonakilty Community College

Despite the wet and windy conditions at Carrigaline Utd's Ballea Park, there was excellent football on display from both sides.

CBC broke the deadlock when captain Evan Lynch drilled home a long-range free kick. Soon after, CBC doubled their lead with a tremendous team goal when Ben McCarthy tapped home.

Clonakilty rallied and got a goal back just before half time when striker Luke Murphy pounced on a mistake and finished well.

The equaliser came soon after the restart from Louka Mohan after a superb chipped pass by Charlie McShane.

To CBC's credit, they didn't crumble and retook the lead when Tom Bardsley, perhaps the standout performer on the day, beat two players on the left wing before swinging in an inviting cross which was bravely met at the back post by Finn Dalton.

Soon after, CBC almost scored a fourth when Evan Lynch's shot cannoned off the crossbar. Instead, the West Cork side levelled with a long-range free kick of their own from the excellent Luke Murphy.

A thrilling extra-time period couldn't separate them and when Kennedy saved in the shootout, Donal O’Connor held his nerve to clinch the cup.

The Under 16 Cork Cup is named in honour of Tim Kelly, who was so integral in the setting up of Cork schools soccer.

Prior to the medal and trophy presentation, his widow Ann was presented with a bunch of flowers from Cork FAI Schools Secretary Aiden Twomey.

Winning manager Stephen Hogan praised the performance of both sides and said: "Tim Kelly himself would have been proud of the showcase on display today from both teams".

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE: Lucas Kennedy, Finn Dalton, Tom Bardsley, Max Murphy, Donal O Connor, Luke Philpott, Andrew Murray, Cian Corkery, Bill McCarthy, Evan Lynch (Capt), Ben McCarthy, Ronan O Donovan, Rory O Connor, Fionn Mansfield, Andrew Bradley, Ryan Woods, Ronan Healy, Sam Murphy, Tom Mills, Rowan O Kelly.

CLONAKILTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Ruairi O'Sullivan, Eamonn O'Donovan, Dylan Harrington, Prince Iyalla (Capt.), Olan Murphy, Sam Bailey, Shane O'Regan, Charlie McShane, Louka Mohan, Cal O'Mahony, Luke Murphy, Rory McCarthy, Tim Bailey, John Deegan, Desmond Kenneally, Arjun Negi, Micheal Kelly.