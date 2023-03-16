Smallbone and Johnston included, Brady axed as Kenny names Ireland squad

Norwich City's Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele make their international return following troublesome injuries.
Smallbone and Johnston included, Brady axed as Kenny names Ireland squad

CALL-UP: Republic of Ireland's Will Smallbone takes a free kick during the UEFA European U21 Championship 2023 qualifying campaign. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 13:00
Shane Donovan

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has included Will Smallbone and Mikey Johnston in his 26-strong squad for the upcoming fixtures against Latvia and France.

Ireland welcome Latvia to the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, March 22 in an international friendly before they begin their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against World Cup finalists France on Monday, March 27.

Recently declared winger Johnston - currently plying his trade in the Portuguese top flight with Vitoria Guimaraes, on-loan from Celtic - is favoured on the flanks as veteran operator Robbie Brady is omitted from the squad.

Smallbone impressed at the under-21 level as they agonisingly missed out on the 2023 Euros when losing to Israel on penalties last September. 

The Southampton midfielder - thriving on-loan at Championship outfit, Stoke City - gives Stephen Kenny another midfield option. He will likely jostle for a midfield place with Championship rivals Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Jeff Hendrick (Reading) and Alan Browne (Preston North End).

Burnley's Josh Cullen is also included having cemented his place as the designated six - or holding player - in Kenny's midfield.

Elsewhere, Kenny will be glad to welcome back Norwich City duo Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele after both suffered lengthy injury lay-offs in recent times. 

Idah is joined in attack by 18-year-old Brighton sensation Evan Ferguson, while Chiedozie Ogbene and Michael Obafemi will hope to see game time over the two games.

As expected, Shane Duffy has not made the 26-man squad.

Republic of Ireland Squad - Latvia & France 

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Mikey Johnston (Vitoria, on loan from Celtic).

Fixtures 

22/03 - Republic of Ireland v Latvia, International Friendly, 7.45pm 

27/03 - Republic of Ireland v France, UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying, 7.45pm

More in this section

Kennedy the penalty hero as Christians lift Tim Kelly Cup Kennedy the penalty hero as Christians lift Tim Kelly Cup
137th AGM of the IFAB - Marriott Hotel County Hall Infantino re-elected FIFA president, telling critics 'I love you all'
Brighton and Hove Albion v Fulham - Premier League - American Express Community Stadium Shane Duffy and Enda Stevens out of Euro '24 qualifier against France
<p>VERSATILITY: Real Madrid's French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga controls the ball. Pic: Fadel Senna / AFP)</p>

'Camavinga will be considered a left-back' - Deschamps unveils France squad for Dutch and Ireland qualifiers

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd