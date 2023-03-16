Smallbone and Johnston included, Brady axed as Kenny names Ireland squad

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has included Will Smallbone and Mikey Johnston in his 26-strong squad for the upcoming fixtures against Latvia and France.

Ireland welcome Latvia to the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, March 22 in an international friendly before they begin their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against World Cup finalists France on Monday, March 27.

Recently declared winger Johnston - currently plying his trade in the Portuguese top flight with Vitoria Guimaraes, on-loan from Celtic - is favoured on the flanks as veteran operator Robbie Brady is omitted from the squad.

Smallbone impressed at the under-21 level as they agonisingly missed out on the 2023 Euros when losing to Israel on penalties last September.

The Southampton midfielder - thriving on-loan at Championship outfit, Stoke City - gives Stephen Kenny another midfield option. He will likely jostle for a midfield place with Championship rivals Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Jeff Hendrick (Reading) and Alan Browne (Preston North End).

Burnley's Josh Cullen is also included having cemented his place as the designated six - or holding player - in Kenny's midfield.

Elsewhere, Kenny will be glad to welcome back Norwich City duo Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele after both suffered lengthy injury lay-offs in recent times.

Idah is joined in attack by 18-year-old Brighton sensation Evan Ferguson, while Chiedozie Ogbene and Michael Obafemi will hope to see game time over the two games.

As expected, Shane Duffy has not made the 26-man squad.

Republic of Ireland Squad - Latvia & France

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Mikey Johnston (Vitoria, on loan from Celtic).

Fixtures

22/03 - Republic of Ireland v Latvia, International Friendly, 7.45pm

27/03 - Republic of Ireland v France, UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying, 7.45pm