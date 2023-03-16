Shane Duffy and Enda Stevens out of Euro '24 qualifier against France

OUT OF CONTENTION: Fulham's Shane Duffy. Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 07:57
John Fallon

Shane Duffy’s calf injury has spared Stephen Kenny the unpalatable job of axing the central defender from the squad he names at lunchtime on Thursday for Ireland’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier against France.

Didier Deschamps will also unveil his panel around the same time for a window that begins for Les Bleus by hosting Netherlands at Stade de France on Friday week, three days before they visit Aviva Stadium.

Since reaching a second successive World Cup final in December, France have lost two goalkeepers – Hugo Lloris and Steve Mandanda – along with defender Raphael Varane and striker Karim Benzema to international retirement. Injury rules out midfield duo Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kanté.

Wesley Fofana is expected to earn a maiden call-up as the veteran French boss begins the process of overhauling his ageing squad. Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté and William Saliba are the other centre-halves in line to retain their squad spots.

Unlike the Chelsea stopper Fofana, Duffy is a defender without a Premier League appearance this season. Personal reasons were cited for his unavailability in the last window, the low-key November friendlies against Norway and Malta, but inactivity for Fulham placed his squad place in jeopardy even before a muscle strain prevented him taking his usual seat on the Cottagers bench for the weekend humbling by Arsenal.

Enda Stevens is another confirmed defensive absentee, as the Sheffield United left wingback is still working his way back to full fitness, joining injured striker Callum Robinson on the sidelines.

First up for Ireland next Wednesday is the visit of Latvia for a friendly, a runout at the Aviva Stadium designed to both audition fringe players and afford regulars such as Matt Doherty and Michael Obafemi much-needed starts to compensate for their limited gametime at club level of late.

