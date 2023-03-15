Clinical Realsnuff out Poolescape hopes

THERE was to be no repeat of the Miracle of Istanbul, or the four-goal fightback against Barcelona four years ago but then, not even in his most optimistic moments, could Jurgen Klopp have expected such an outcome.

Instead, attempting to overturn that astonishing 5-2 defeat in the home leg three weeks ago, Liverpool exited European competition with a whimper, not a bang, in a season that is in danger of being consigned to the “unacceptable.” The opening goal of this tie came after 78 minutes when the excellent Eduardo Camavinga played a superb through ball, Vinicius Junior fell over but still managed to square for Karim Benzema to score a routine winner.

It was a predictable end to a disastrous European campaign for the Reds.

Yes, Klopp has collated enough credit at the bank to be allowed to re-build a suddenly aged and under-achieving squad, but he would have been expected to do so while at least ensuring his team is back in the Champions League next season.

They may yet be - if they continue recent domestic improvements by sneaking into the top four - but they most certainly will not be doing so as winner of the Champions League although, of course, that outcome was all but guaranteed at Anfield last month.

The two-goal lead they raced into that night, and scandalously squandered so shamefully, had condemned Liverpool to defeat but such is their form in the area of performing the impossible in Europe, that there was always the faintest of hope for the eternal optimists among the travelling support.

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager on the receiving end of the Miracle off Istanbul with AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League Final, certainly had more reason than most to respect the visitors, especially when he glanced at the team sheets and noted that Klopp had named four specialist strikers in his starting XI.

And if they had repeated their efforts at Anfield and scored twice in the first 14 minutes, who knows what might have transpired.

There were a couple of tantalising moments, for sure; one as early as six minutes when a mistake by Antonio Rudiger let in Mo Salah who set up Darwin Nunez for a shot which he placed directly at Thibaut Courtois.

Diogo Jota mis-timed a difficult volley attempt, Cody Gakpo glanced a header wide, and shortly after the half-hour, Nunez cut in and his powerful shot forced Courtois into his first real save, as he dived smartly to his left.

The ball soon sat up nicely for Gakpo whose well-struck volley was a little too close to the keeper who gathered comfortably.

But, in truth, Real had the better first half chances, most notably on 19 minutes when Camavinga unleashed a superb shot from well outside the area which Alisson did well to turn onto his cross-bar.

An earlier Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake had prompted a Real counter-attack and, if Toni Kroos had done a better job of squaring for Karim Benzema in the centre of the six-yard area, the evening would have been over almost before it had begun.

Kroos also planted a shot directly at the Liverpool keeper, Luka Modric controlled the ball on his chest with peerless technique but, once more, his first-time half-volley was too close to the keeper, and man of the moment Vinicius Junior raced through but never really looked like beating Alisson.

The holders were on cruise control or, arguably, Kroos control given the advantage Real held in midfield where Klopp had been forced to go with just two players to accommodate his four attackers.

One of those was the 37-year-old James Milner, with Jordan Henderson having taken ill, and the advantage in numbers had given the holders a degree of control that simply added to Liverpool’s degree of difficulty.

But at least they had arrived at the interval without conceding a sixth goal and - shades of Istanbul - Liverpool could attempt to orchestrate a three-goal second half.

Federico Valverde should have wrapped it all up soon after the restart but a poor touch allowed Alisson to save at his feet with Benzema’s follow-up saved by the keeper before Salah wasted an opening on the counter.

It then took a well-timed Alexander-Arnold challenge to deny Benzema another shooting opportunity and, before the hour, Klopp started working through his substitutes’ bench to try and illicit a response.

Klopp’s frustrations were starting to show on the touchline, especially with some poor passing by his players in the final third, and his mood cannot have been helped when Modric skilfully flicked the ball over Alexander-Arnold and picked out Valverde who headed disappointingly over.

Vinicius Junior’s superb pass picked out Benzema for a shot with which he inexplicably failed to test the keeper, shooting well over - how Liverpool wished that pair had been so profligate at Anfield.

Despite Klopp’s continuing feud with the fourth official, his team was showing significantly less aggression on the field and the manager actually became the first booking of the night on 75 minutes.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois 7; Carvajal 7 (Vazquez 86), Militao 7, Rudiger 7, Nacho 7; Modric 7 (Ceballos 82), Camavinga 9, Kroos 7 (Tchouameni 83); Valverde 6, Benzema 7 (Rodrygo 82), Vinicius Junior 7 (Asensio 83). Substitutes (not used) Vallejo, Hazard, Lunin, Odriozola, Mendy, Mariano, Rodriguez.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 5, Konate 6, van Dijk 6, Robertson 6 (Tsimikas 90); Milner 5 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 73, 5), Fabinho 5; Salah 5, Gakpo 6 (Carvalho 90), Jota 5 (Elliott 57, 5); Nunez 7 (Firmino 57, 5). Substitutes (not used) Gomez, Keita, Adrian, Jones, Matip, Williams, Kelleher.

Referee: F Zwayer (Germany) 5.