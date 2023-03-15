Brighton earn derby bragging rights with win over Palace

Wednesday must have come close to Brighton owner Tony Bloom’s idea of a perfect day. First he enjoyed success at Cheltenham when his horse Energumene – ridden by County Cork’s Paul Townend - won the Queen Mother Champion Chase for the second successive year.

Then he rushed back by helicopter in time to watch the Seagulls’ first victory over their fierce rivals from South London in eight meetings.

A single goal by Solly March after 14 minutes was enough to take Brighton level on points with sixth-placed Liverpool in their quest for a first European place.

Palace, in contrast, have still not won a match in 2023, a sequence of 12 games without a victory, and remain only three points above the relegation places.

Their talisman Wilfried Zaha usually saves his best for this fixture, having scored eight goals against the Seagulls in 14 previous appearances against them. But Wednesday night he was subdued in a bruising subplot to the main event by his marker Joel Veltman.

Ireland striker Evan Ferguson was on the bench as Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi continued to manage the 18-year-old Dubliner’s minutes carefully.

There was a surprise in the Palace goal, where injuries to Vicente Guaita and understudy Sam Johnstone gave 19-year-old academy goalkeeper and England youth international Joseph Whitworth an unexpected first-team debut.

Palace had not managed a shot on target in their previous three matches, but Zaha put that right in the opening minute, taking advantage of an intercepted pass and forcing a save from Jason Steele at his near post.

It was clear that Palace were ready to take the game to their hosts and press them at every opportunity. Odsonne Edouard headed wide when unmarked from a cross by Nathaniel Clyne. Then Steele saved with his legs when Michael Olise was clean through on goal and then with his gloves to stop Edouard’s low shot.

Brighton had scarcely been in the game. Their first effort on goal took 12 minutes to arrive, Whitworth confidently fielding Kaoru Mitoma’s angled drive. But their second, two minutes later, found the net. Mitoma’s pass sent March racing through the middle and his left-foot shot beat Whitworth low to his left. It was the Sussex-born winger’s 11th goal involvement in his past 13 games.

Yet Palace were in no mood to surrender and refused to allow Brighton pass out of defence with their usual fluency. Levei Colwill’s slip nearly let Edouard through and Steele had to rush out to gather. You thought Palace would not be able to maintain their intensity, but nobody had told them so, and Brighton were forced to concede a string of free kicks. From the best of them, taken by Olise, Joachim Andersen half-volleyed wide.

But Palace’s Cheick Doucoure, booked earlier, was lucky to escape a second yellow card for hauling down Moises Caicedo as he ran towards goal. Palace boss Patrick Vieira clearly agreed, substituting the Mali midfielder at the interval.

Brighton, no doubt justifiably aggrieved still to be facing eleven men instead of ten, began the second half on the front foot and Whitworth saved well with his feet when Pervis Estupinan shot low from the left.

The game was then delayed when an electrical fault cut out the officials’ radio headsets. If there was any sympathy for referee Peter Bankes at that, it evaporated when he booked Caicedo and then Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi for pointing out his inconsistency in not giving the same punishment to Doucoure earlier.

The break did not seem to have affected the home side, who continued to look for a second goal and Whitworth produced a superb diving save to his right to repel Alexis Mac Allister’s glancing header from a corner kick. The World Cup winner also rolled a clever shot just wide of Whitworth’s near post after running at the defence.

However, this fixture has so often produced late goals against the run of play that the home fans could not relax and with nerves jangling, Brighton almost gifted Palace an equaliser in stoppage time when their over-elaborate attempts to play out of their own penalty area presented a shooting chance to substitute Naouirou Ahamada, but he dragged his shot wide.

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1): Steele 7; Veltman 7, Dunk 7, Colwill 8, Estupinan 7; Gross 6, Caicedo 7; March7 (Webster 90), Mac Allister 6 (Sarmiento 88), Mitoma 6 (Enciso 79); Welbeck 6 (Ferguson 79).

Subs not used: Sanchez, Undav, Gilmour, van Hecke, Buonanotte.

Booked: Caicedo.

Crystal Palace (4-1-4-1): Whitworth 8; Clyne 7, Andersen 7, Guehi 7, Mitchell 6; Doucoure 6 (Eze 46, 6); Olise 7 (Ayew 70, 6), Lokonga 6, Schlupp 6 (Ahamada 80), Zaha 7; Edouard 5 (Mateta 80).

Subs not used: Goodman, Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Richards.

Booked: Doucoure, Ayew.

Referee: Peter Bankes.