Jim Ratcliffe due at Old Trafford on Friday for Man Utd presentation

The Glazer family announced last November they were conducting a strategic review, with the sale of United one option being considered.
Jim Ratcliffe due at Old Trafford on Friday for Man Utd presentation

Jim Ratcliffe, who has made an offier to buy Manchester United, is due at Old Trafford on Friday to attend a presenatation (Andrew Matthews/PA Images).

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 20:55
Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Seville

Sheikh Jassim’s representatives are due at Manchester United on Thursday and Jim Ratcliffe is set to attend a presentation by senior management staff at Old Trafford the following day, the PA news agency understands.

The club’s owners, the Glazer family, announced last November they were conducting a strategic review, with the sale of United one option being considered.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim and Ineos founder Ratcliffe have made offers to buy the club to American merchant bankers Raine, which was brought in to assist the club in assessing offers.

Manchester United File Photo
A general view of Old Trafford (Ian Hodgson).

Ratcliffe, 70, is due to fly in from Nice on Thursday and, barring any travel complications, attend the presentation by United’s management team alongside Ineos sport representatives.

Elliott Investment Management has also reportedly made it through to the second stage of the process, although the firm is said to be offering funding rather than a takeover.

The PA news agency understands Elliott representatives attended last Thursday’s 4-1 Europa League win against Real Betis at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has admitted a “rethink” of the current rules which prevent clubs with the same owners competing in the same European competition could quickly take place.

Aleksander Ceferin has said the rules about multi-club ownership would be looked at
Aleksander Ceferin has said the rules about multi-club ownership would be looked at (Niall Carson/PA)

Ratcliffe’s Ineos group own Ligue 1 outfit Nice and while current UEFA rules prevent owners of multiple clubs with “decisive influence” from being in the same competition, that may change.

“Those are the current rules, which we have to rethink,” Ceferin said in an interview with Gary Neville’s The Overlap Channel.

“We have to speak about these regulations and see what to do about it.

“There is more and more interest for this multi-club ownership. We shouldn’t just say no for the investments for multi-club ownership, but we have to see what kind of rules we set in that case because the rules have to be strict.

“Look, we are not thinking about United only. We had like five or six owners of clubs who want to buy another club.

“We have to see what to do. I won’t say what we do but we first have to speak in the house and bring it to the executive committee.

“The options are that it stays like that or that we allow them to play in the same competition.

“I think it has to be quick because everything has to happen quick. It wouldn’t be correct that I speak about something that we didn’t discuss much.”

More in this section

Aleksander Ceferin file photo Man United and Liverpool were the driving forces in Super League bid, says Uefa president Ceferin
137th AGM of the IFAB - Marriott Hotel County Hall FIFA criticised for plans that ‘further crowd an already overloaded calendar’
Atalanta BC v Udinese Calcio - Serie A Festy Ebosele 'over the moon' with under-21s call-up after lack of game time against Israel 
Man UtdtakeoverPlace: UK
<p>Supporters of the Eintracht Frankfurt clash with police in Naples (Salvatore Laporta/AP)</p>

Fans clash in Italy ahead of Napoli-Eintracht Frankfurt Champions League tie

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd