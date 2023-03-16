Nketiah concern as Arteta builds his phases 

Mikel Arteta has welcomed Gabriel Jesus back into the Arsenal fold but now he admits fellow striker Eddie Nketiah faces a "big challenge" to return from an ankle injury.

The Gunners maintained a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table despite the fact they had no recognised striker with both Jesus and Nketiah crocked.

Jesus underwent knee surgery after getting injured at the World Cup, with Nketiah scoring six goals in 12 games before he too was ruled out, having suffered an ankle problem in the 4-0 win over Everton on March 1.

"He's getting better," Arteta said on Nketiah. "He's still in the boot. He's still a few weeks away and we need to be patient. It was a nasty injury and he has a big challenge ahead of him. Thank God it could have been worse. So he's not in a bad place."

Jesus returned from the bench in the weekend win over Fulham but will not be rushed back into the team, especially with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard starring for the league leaders.

"It was great to see him back - you can feel the happiness of everyone," Arteta said on Jesus' comeback.

"We missed him and now he's back. We have to manage his minutes, his involvement in the squad and the team. He's feeling good and every day he's training he says his sensations are better and better, so that's really positive."

Jesus could yet come into the starting line-up for Thursday's Europa League last-16 second-leg clash with Sporting.

The tie is finely-poised following a 2-2 draw in Lisbon last week and, despite going all out to win the title, Arteta is not about to throw away the chance to lift a European trophy.

"We haven't had big European nights for three years. Due to Covid especially.

"Tomorrow is the first one for a while. Hopefully we will build a big atmosphere and enjoy with our supporters against a really good team that is going to put a big challenge in front of us."

During the week Arteta revealed he is in Phase 3 of five targets phases of imoprovement at the club as they chase a first Premier League title since 2004.

"It's something a little bit private," he told ESPN. "It's just my understanding and vision of what the club was, and what we have to capture and develop.

"I like to do it looking forward first and then you have to do it backwards. It just my idea of the club and the decisions we have to take to move it forward. Obviously you need a team, all together thinking the same way and in the same direction and we're lucky to have that at the club.

"I have always been fascinated with the journey and living every single day like it is the last and I think you have to take this job especially like this because every day there are lessons, there are challenges.

"But as well there are great opportunities. I like to think as well outside of the box and learn straight away from that and just try to be the best possible manager for Arsenal and what Arsenal needs today from me to make them better. In one month, it will be different and in two years' time maybe they need something else but it is about today."

On the Kroenke ownership at the club, overt criticism from the fans has subsided with the transformation in fortunes this season.

"It took some time to position themselves where they wanted, in terms of how much of the club they own and how much they could decide and how much they could really benefit the club in the way they believe is the right way to take it," Arteta told ESPN. "I believe they were really patient in exactly the right way. Now they have shown they are fully committed, they have big ambitions and they are fully behind the club to give everything they can to make it successful.

"I am convinced the owners will continue to do everything they can to make us very successful and continue to invest in the club in the right way.

"The reality is that every game is so important, the margins are so small and we are now going to have to do something incredible until the end of the season to earn the right to be there.

“There are so many decisions, so many things that happen throughout the day that you have to be focussed on that. And not get too lost. The bigger picture is clear. I know what I would like to do and what I would like the club to be in certain months but we have to impact today's decisions in the best way to be where we want to be."