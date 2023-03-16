No concerns over Tom Cannon's allegiance says Ireland U21 boss

Jim Crawford has no fears about Tom Cannon emulating Jack Grealish and Declan Rice by defecting to England.

Three goals in his last five Championship matches for on-loan club Preston North End came on the back of the 20-year-old’s Premier League debut at Everton earlier this season.

That scale of form put the Liverpudlian in the frame for a senior Ireland call-up this week but he’s settled for the U21 squad, who have a friendly against Iceland at Turner’s Cross on Sunday week.

Ireland boss Crawford, who led his most recent U21 squad to the Euro playoff last September, believes the Leesiders will be witnessing a rising star before their eyes – and not one liable to jump ship when, not if, the English FA compete for his allegiances.

“Tom is committed to Ireland,” the manager affirmed.

“I’ve known about Tom for a long time. It was this window in 2021 against Wales that we first brought him to train with us because we knew he was a player of high potential.

“I learnt a hell of a lot about Tom this time last year when he came in for an U20 friendly against the Amateur team. He had a tight groin but really wanted to play for Ireland.

“The bloodline is from around Sligo, through his grandparents, and I could see how desperate he was to put on the green shirt.

“Over the last few months, I’ve reached out to him with phonecalls and zooms.

“Now you look at him in the Championship, expressing himself and scoring goals, showing his attributes that he’ll bring to the Irish team. He’s going to add something serious to us.”

Cannon’s scoring streak – which has kept senior international Troy Parrott on the Preston bench – bodes well for his Premier League prospects.

“I spoke to Séamus Coleman during the last international window and he said Tom was outstanding in training for Everton,” added Crawford.

“There was talk that he’d be in the Everton team only for he’d gone on loan and is scoring goals. He’s an infectious character, a lovely man and he’ll get better. The only question is where is his ceiling.” Cork City pair Jimmy Corcoran and Matt Healy join Cannon as part of the 13 uncapped majority in the 20-man squad. They have additional friendlies in Spain in June before the crusade to reach the 2025 finals gets underway in September within a qualifying group containing Italy, Norway, Turkey, Latvia and San Marino.

Injury to Celtic loanee Tobi Oluwayemi has opened the window for Corcoran to claim the City’s No 1 spot for the last three games, an ample platform to rekindle his international career best known for his controversial red card during the penalty shootout of the 2018 Euro U17 quarter-final against Netherlands.

Neither of the two other goalkeepers, newcomer Tiernan Brooks of Notts County and Tottenham’s Josh Keeley are playing regularly, offering Corcoran the initiative to take possession of the jersey.

“Jimmy is another story,” Crawford said of the stopper. “He came home from Preston, came home and his whole career has been rejuvenated by breaking into the Cork team over the last few weeks.

“He knows international football, is a good character and is certainly resilient. No doubt Colin Healy has lit the flame with him.” After taking his time to finally come onboard in the last campaign and eventually nailing down a starting slot, this was supposed to be campaign for Mipo Odubeko to thrive but lack of gametime at on-loan club Port Vale since February 11 has gone against him.

“Mipo has missed out and needs to get his club situation sorted,” Crawford said of the forward who broke into the West Ham United team in his teens.

“His West Ham contract expires at the end of the season; there’s interest in him and he could be looking beyond the UK for his next move to somewhere in Europe.”

Ireland U21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Tiernan Brooks (Notts County), Jimmy Corcoran (Cork City), Josh Keeley (Tottenham Hotspur).

Defenders: Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), James Furlong (Motherwell, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (NAC Breda, on loan from Wolfsburg), Connor O’Riordan (Crewe Alexandra), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City).

Midfielders: Cian Hayes (Fleetwood Town), Matt Healy (Cork City, on loan from Ipswich Town), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Bosun Lawal (Celtic), Killian Phillips (Shrewsbury Town, on loan from Crystal Palace) Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Tom Cannon (Preston North End, on loan from Everton), Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Andrew Moran (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ollie O’Neill (Derry City, on loan from Fulham), Armstrong Okoflex (West Ham United).

International Friendly:

Sunday, March 26 | Ireland U21 v Iceland U21, Turner’s Cross, Cork, KO 4pm (live on LOITV).