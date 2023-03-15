Festy Ebosele 'over the moon' with under-21s call-up after lack of game time against Israel 

Festy Ebosele isn’t allowing his disappointment at limited action in the U21 Euro playoff to dim his enthusiasm for the new campaign.

The Wexford native had thrived at club level, breaking through at Derby County last year under Wayne Rooney before joining and featuring for Serie A outfit Udinese.

His international exposure hasn’t matched those strides, for he wasn’t used after being drafted into Stephen Kenny’s senior Ireland squad and only appeared off the bench for the U21s in their playoff against Israel last September.

Only a penalty shootout denied the young Boys in Green a first-ever major tournament qualification.

A new cycle begins with a friendly against Iceland at Turner’s Cross on Sunday week, March 26 (4pm) and Ebosele is fully onboard with Jim Crawford’s cause.

“Festy probably would have thought he would have played more minutes against Israel in the play-offs,” explained the Ireland boss about the player who is comfortable at right-back or on the wing.

“I just it was a massive game that we needed players who were fit, match fit, to play in a historic game with regards to the 21s level.

“I had to make a decision and I do know he was disappointed - that’s a fact.”

That hasn’t caused any blockers for a campaign that kicks off in September in a group that includes his current residence of Italy.

“I spoke to him Festy yesterday and he was over the moon with the call-up. He was ecstatic, delighted, and again it gives the Cork public a real opportunity to come down and see the qualities he has.

“Festy plays in Serie A, holding his own at that level, albeit he’s playing wingback.

“He’s enjoying it over there, saying that training is real challenging and it’s certainly a lot of more tactical than what he’s been used to.

“But I think that will add to him as a player. I’m looking forward to seeing Festy again; he’s a really nice guy.

“I remember him growing up in his St Joseph’s Boys days even when he was a raw winger took him from a Wexford club.

“He lit up Sallynoggin with his pace, power and goals. So he’s delighted to come in and I was happy with that.”