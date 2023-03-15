FAI Senior Cup: Ringmahon face Killester Donnycarney, Rockmount face away trip to Home Farm 

The draw for the FAI Men’s Senior Cup preliminary round has been made with Cork's Ringmahon Rangers set to take on Killester Donnycarney for a place in the first round proper.
Rockmount will travel to Dublin to take on Home Farm, while Kilbarrack United's clash with Drumcondra FC will go down as the highlight clash of the draw.
Lucan United, Gorey Rangers, Avondale United FC and Bangor Celtic FC have all received byes to the FAI Men’s Senior Cup first round.
An FAI announcement read: "The ties will take place weekend ending Sunday, April 9, with full details to be confirmed in due course."
- Ringmahon Rangers FC v Killester Donnycarney FC
- St Patrick’s CYFC v Willow Park FC
- Kilbarrack United FC v Drumcondra FC
- St Michael’s AFC v Ballynanty Rovers AFC
- Cockhill Celtic FC v St Mochta’s FC
- Skerries Town FC v Newmarket Celtic FC
- Portlaoise AFC v Usher Celtic FC
- Home Farm FC v Rockmount AFC
- Lucan United FC
- Gorey Rangers AFC
- Avondale United FC
- Bangor Celtic FC