FAI Senior Cup: Ringmahon face Killester Donnycarney, Rockmount face away trip to Home Farm 

The ties will take place weekend ending Sunday, April 9.
FAI Senior Cup: Ringmahon face Killester Donnycarney, Rockmount face away trip to Home Farm 

DRAW MADE: Roy Kenny of Ringmahon in action against Willow Parks Kaelyn Thomson. Pic: Doug Minihane

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 15:02

The draw for the FAI Men’s Senior Cup preliminary round has been made with Cork's Ringmahon Rangers set to take on Killester Donnycarney for a place in the first round proper.

Rockmount will travel to Dublin to take on Home Farm, while Kilbarrack United's clash with Drumcondra FC will go down as the highlight clash of the draw.

Lucan United, Gorey Rangers, Avondale United FC and Bangor Celtic FC have all received byes to the FAI Men’s Senior Cup first round.

An FAI announcement read: "The ties will take place weekend ending Sunday, April 9, with full details to be confirmed in due course."

Full draw:

  • Ringmahon Rangers FC v Killester Donnycarney FC 
  • St Patrick’s CYFC v Willow Park FC 
  • Kilbarrack United FC v Drumcondra FC 
  • St Michael’s AFC v Ballynanty Rovers AFC 
  • Cockhill Celtic FC v St Mochta’s FC 
  • Skerries Town FC v Newmarket Celtic FC 
  • Portlaoise AFC v Usher Celtic FC 
  • Home Farm FC v Rockmount AFC 

Byes to FAI Men’s Senior Cup first round:

  • Lucan United FC 
  • Gorey Rangers AFC 
  • Avondale United FC 
  • Bangor Celtic FC

More in this section

Manchester United v Barcelona - UEFA Europa League - Play Off - Second Leg - Old Trafford Antony misses training on eve of Manchester United’s clash with Real Betis
Manchester United v Real Betis - UEFA Europa League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Old Trafford Manuel Pellegrini retains hope Real Betis can turn around Manchester United tie
Cork City's Corcoran and Healy get first under-21 call-ups, in-form Cannon also included for Turner's Cross friendly  Cork City's Corcoran and Healy get first under-21 call-ups, in-form Cannon also included for Turner's Cross friendly 
<p>LEARNING HIS TRADE: Festy Ebosele of Udinese FC battle for the ball with Rafael Toloi of Atalanta BC. Pic: Davide Casentini/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images</p>

Festy Ebosele 'over the moon' with under-21s call-up after lack of game time against Israel 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd