Antony misses training on eve of Manchester United’s clash with Real Betis

The Brazil international was withdrawn in the 74th minute of Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton
Antony misses training on eve of Manchester United’s clash with Real Betis
Antony missed training on Wednesday morning (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 12:41
Simon Peach

Antony did not train with Manchester United on the eve of their Europa League clash at Real Betis.

The Brazil international was withdrawn in the 74th minute of Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton and was conspicuous by his absence at Carrington on Wednesday morning.

United lead 4-1 from the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash and Erik ten Hag will also be without Alejandro Garnacho, who sustained ankle ligament damage against Saints.

Alejandro Garnacho misses the game through injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Casemiro was sent off in that draw but his four-match ban only impacts domestic games so he could feature in Seville.

Marcel Sabitzer and Victor Lindelof were in training after missing Sunday’s match, while Anthony Martial again worked with the group as he steps up his recovery from a hip complaint.

Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen remain long-term absentees.

More in this section

Cork City's Corcoran and Healy get first under-21 call-ups, in-form Cannon also included for Turner's Cross friendly  Cork City's Corcoran and Healy get first under-21 call-ups, in-form Cannon also included for Turner's Cross friendly 
Sean Moore celebrates scoring their second goal 13/1/2023 Belfast boy Sean Moore pledges immediate future to Republic of Ireland 
Manchester City v Red Bull Leipzig - UEFA Champions League - Round of Sixteen - Second Leg - Etihad Stadium Erling Haaland: Manchester City brought me in to win them the Champions League
Man UtdPlace: UK
<p>Manuel Pellegrini is staying optimistic about Real Betis’ chances against Manchester United (Tim Goode/PA)</p>

Manuel Pellegrini retains hope Real Betis can turn around Manchester United tie

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd