Umeh and O'Mahony named alongside Cliftonville's Moore in exciting Ireland under-19 squad 

Talented Cliftonville winger Sean Moore has joined up with Tom Mohan's U19s, amid a tug-of-war between the Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland camps for his services. 
Umeh and O'Mahony named alongside Cliftonville's Moore in exciting Ireland under-19 squad 

INCLUDED: Mark O'Mahony of Republic of Ireland, centre, celebrates with team-mate. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 11:20
Shane Donovan

Former Cork City youngsters Franco Umeh and Mark O'Mahony have been included in Tom Mohan's Republic of Ireland under-19 squad for the upcoming trio of Euro qualifiers.

Ireland face Slovakia, Estonia and Greece at Wexford's Ferrycarrig Park next week as they look to qualify for the U19 Euros in Malta this summer.

Umeh and O'Mahony - now at Premier League outfits Crystal Palace and Brighton, respectively - are included alongside talented Cliftonville winger Sean Moore. 

Moore has been the subject of interest on both sides of the border, having been capped by Northern Ireland at U18 level, while he was invited to join the Republic of Ireland U19 training squad last month.

The 17-year-old winger has made a big impression in the NIFL this season with his club.

Umeh and O'Mahony are not the only former League of Ireland-based players named who are now plying their trade in England and Europe, however: Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan, formerly of Shamrock Rovers); Alex Murphy (Newcastle United, formerly of Galway United); James Abankwah (Udinese, formerly of St Pat's); Harry Nevin (Preston, formerly of Cork City) and John Ryan (Sassuolo, formerly of UCD).

Zefi has been in particularly good form in the black and blue of Inter Milan under-18s of late, notching 14 goals and registering two assists in his last ten. 

Other notable inclusions Rocco Vata (Celtic), Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers), Sam Curtis (St Pat's) and Ed McJannet of Italian outfit Lecce ensure Mohan has an extremely strong squad to pick from.  

Not included, however, is AC Milan's Cathal Heffernan. Crucially, the Leesider is eligible to play under-19 again next year. 

Head coach Tom Mohan said: “It is the first time since 2019 that an Irish Men’s U19 team has had the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd. I’m looking forward to bringing this exciting team to Wexford to play Slovakia, Estonia and Greece.

“They are three challenging teams and it’s for us to find a way to overcome them. My staff, the players and I will embrace this challenge and can’t wait to get into camp.”

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-19s Squad 

Goalkeepers: Reece Byrne (Bohemians), Owen Mason (Kettering Town, on loan from Mansfield Town) 

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Sam Curtis (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace), James Golding (Oxford United), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United), Harry Nevin (Preston North End), John Ryan (Sassulo) 

Midfielders: Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers), Oisin Gallagher (Barwell, on loan from Lincoln City), Ed McJannet (Lecce), James McManus (Bohemians), Harry Vaughan (Hull City), Rocco Vata (Celtic) 

Forwards: Tommy Lonergan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Moore (Cliftonville), Mark O’Mahony (Brighton & Hove Albion), Franco Umeh (Crystal Palace), Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan) 

UEFA European Under-19 Championship Elite Round Qualifiers 

Wednesday, March 22 | Ireland MU19 v Slovakia MU19, Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford KO 3.30pm (Live on LOITV) 

Saturday, March 25 | Ireland MU19 v Estonia MU19, Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford, KO 3.30pm (Live on LOITV) 

Tuesday, March 28 | Ireland MU19 v Greece MU19, Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford, KO 7.30pm (Live on LOITV)

More in this section

Inter Milan survive late scare to reach Champions League quarter-finals Inter Milan survive late scare to reach Champions League quarter-finals
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Fabinho looks back in a bid to help Liverpool move forward in Champions League
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Liverpool ready to chase ‘one per cent’ chance in Madrid – Jurgen Klopp
<p>Erling Haaland celebrates with the match ball following his five goals against RB Leipzig (Martin Rickett/PA)</p>

Erling Haaland becomes fastest player to 30 Champions League goals

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd