Inter Milan survive late scare to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana celebrates at the final whistle (Luis Vieira/AP)
Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 22:19
PA

Inter Milan reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2011 after a goalless draw in Porto secured their progression.

Romelu Lukaku’s goal four minutes from the end of the first leg was enough to see Inter through, where they join their city rivals AC Milan.

Mehdi Taremi came within inches of forcing the tie to extra time when he rattled the crossbar in the closing stages.

The Portuguese side were reduced to 10 men in the seventh minute of injury time when winger Pepe was shown a second yellow card.

On-loan Chelsea striker Lukaku came on for Inter 20 minutes from time, replacing Edin Dzeko who had come closest to scoring for Simone Inzaghi’s side with a low effort that was saved by Diogo Costa.

Napoli could make it three Serie A clubs in the last eight on Wednesday, holding a 2-0 lead over Eintracht Frankfurt from the first leg.

Fabinho is hoping Liverpool can spring a surprise (PA)

Fabinho looks back in a bid to help Liverpool move forward in Champions League

