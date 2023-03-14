Record-breaker Haaland nets five as City stroll into Champions League quarters

MAN CITY 7 RB LEIPZIG 0

ERLING Haaland’s assault on the Manchester City record books reached a new high point on Tuesday night, with his five-goal performance, although the more relevant statistic on the night that he set a new club mark for most goals ever in a season was the one on the scoreboard.

A resounding win took City through to the Champions League quarter-finals in effortless fashion and added fuel to the theory that Haaland may be the missing link Pep Guardiola has been waiting for in his quest for the trophy.

European quarter-finals are a regular occurrence at City, this will be the sixth consecutive season in the last eight of the Champions League.

But all too often Guardiola’s team has flamed out early, most notably in last season’s traumatic defeat-from-the-jaws of victory exit at the hands of Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

This City team may be rough around the edges compared to previous years’, and lacks depth in a number of areas, but with Haaland in this form, goals will certainly not be a problem in Europe.

His latest extraordinary display also took him on to 39 goals for the season, in his 35th game - a total no player has ever matched in City’s 128-year history.

Former shipyard apprentice Tommy Johnson scored 38 in the 1928-29 season but, when one considers that Haaland could still have 19 games left in the current campaign if City reach the Champions League and FA Cup Finals, the smart money is on Haaland setting a benchmark that can never be beaten.

Haaland’s latest heroics also demonstrated why his former manager Marco Rose nicknamed him “Thor” in their days together at Salzburg and Dortmund as he turned in the football equivalent of a super hero performance.

It started in fortunate fashion, with a highly dubious handball, but by the time the first half was over, Haaland had his fifth hat-trick of the season against his former boss, and the tie was over.

As the second half got underway, the only question was whether Haaland would equal the record on this evening although, when the Blues made it 4-0, the Norwegian was, for once, not the man on the scoresheet.

Haaland did start the move, before Ilkay Gudogan and Jack Grealish exchanged passes for Gundogan to sweep in a let-foot finish from just inside the area.

But the record was waiting and imminent.

And four minutes later, Haaland’s fourth on the evening made it 5-0 and saw him tie Johnson’s 94-year-old record.

A frantic scramble from a corner saw Janis Blaswich save well from Haaland and Manuel Akanji before “Thor” hammered in the loose ball.

Halend had never scored five goals in a game in his professional career but, somehow, that now looked well within his grasp and so it proved. On 57 minutes, Akanji was up for another set-piece, Blaswich saved well and Haaland rammed home the loose ball.

Game set and match, 6-0. But the damage, and result, had long since been decided by Haaland with, in the case of the first goal at least, a helping hand from defender Benjamin Heinrichs and, more accurately, referee Slavko Vincic.

After 20 minutes, a Jack Grealish corner sparked an outbreak of pinball in the Leipzig area before the game played on but the official consulted VAR and trotted to his touchline screen.

Replays showed there had been the slightest touch from Heinrichs’ arm as Rodri’s header had brushed against him and Leipzig, harshly, conceded the penalty which Haaland buried clinically in the bottom corner.

The second goal was the pick of the bunch four minutes later, more for the miss that preceded it as Haaland pressured the keeper, then laid the ball off for Kevin De Bruyne whose thunderous shot struck the underside of the bar, allowing the striker to tap in from point-blank range.

A 25-minute hat-trick was completed with the last kick of the first half as Haaland was, yet again, in the right place at the right time and turned in a Ruben Dias header, which had struck the post, from the goalline.

Bearing in mind that Haaland had been in a “slump” since his last hat-trick, against Wolves in January, with only three goals in nine games, it was an extraordinary return to his form of earlier in the season.

Leipzig had no answer to his pace and physicality and it took a good block from Blaswich in the opening minutes to stop Haaland breaking the deadlock even earlier.

But City’s record-equalling Champions League win was sealed in injury-time with De Bruyne received a Riyad Mahrez pass and curled in a superb 20-yard finish.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 5; Akanji 7, Stones 7 (Gomez 64, 5), Dias 7, Ake 7; De Bruyne 8, Rodri 8 (Phillips 63, 5), Gundogan 7 (Mahrez 55, 6); B Silva 7, Haaland 10 (Alvarez 63, 6), Grealish 7 (Foden 55, 7).

Substitutes (not used): Walker, Laporte, Ortega, Perrone, Carson, Palmer, Lewis.

Leipzig (4-2-3-1): Blaswich 4; Henrichs 4, Organ 3, Gvardiol 5, Raum 5; Laimer 5, Haidara 6 (Simakan 63, 5); Szoboszlai 5 (Olno 72, 5), Kampl 5, Forsberg 5 (A Silva 63, 5); Werner 5 (Poulsen 63, 5).

Substitutes (not used): Poulsen, Nyland, Klostermann, Halstenberg, Ba, Nickisch.

Referee: S Vincic (Slovenia) 5