Liverpool increasing ticket prices for first time in nine years

The price rises will be kept to two per cent and it will be introduced for the 2023/24 season.
Liverpool increasing ticket prices for first time in nine years

PRICE RISE: A general view of Anfield, home of Liverpool FC. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 11:06
Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool are to raise ticket prices for the first time in nine years but have kept increases to two per cent.

Junior and local general sale tickets will remain at £9 per ticket but the majority of general admissions will see a small rise, although adding no more than £17 to the price of a season ticket.

The club say the move is due to rising costs, a factor which a fortnight ago was attributed to them only posting a small annual pre-tax profit of £7.5million.

Consultation over the potential impact of the price rises on fans was held with the LFC Supporters Board, who opposed the move.

Next season will see the opening of the new Anfield Road Stand, boosting capacity by 7,000 to 61,000, and providing an extra 1,000 season tickets, around 3,000 general admission seats and taking the number of accessible wheelchair bays in the ground to 263.

More in this section

Millwall v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship - The Den FAI set to endorse Gianni Infantino as Fifa president
Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League - Old Trafford Absence of midfield bulwark Casemiro may be costly
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Oleksandr Zinchenko: Win over Fulham was ‘perfect day’ for Arsenal
<p>FAN BANNED: Brentford's Ivan Toney gestures during the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday March 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Brentford. Photo credit: Adam Davy/PA Wire.</p>

Man who racially abused Ivan Toney online banned from every stadium in England

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd