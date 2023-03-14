Simone Inzaghi under pressure facing into dangerous Porto return

After another disappointing loss in Serie A, Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is under increasing pressure to deliver in the Champions League as his team visit Porto in the round of 16 on Tuesday night (8pm).

Inter are carrying a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg and Inzaghi’s long-term future at the club could depend how the team perform this week after falling out of contention for the Serie A title.

While Inter are still in second place in the Italian league, a 2-1 loss at relegation-threatened Spezia on Friday cast further doubts on Inzaghi’s position, with his team 18 points behind leaders Napoli.

A home game against bitter rivals Juventus is up next on Sunday, and Inzaghi’s job could come under serious threat if Inter lose both games this week.

Some Inter fans are already clamouring for Antonio Conte’s return, with the Italian coach’s future at Tottenham unclear after this season.

“A coach always has all the responsibility, when he wins and when he loses,” former Inter president Massimo Moratti told Italian newspaper Leggo.

Inconsistency has been a big problem for Inter, with eight league losses this season. Six of those have been in away games and it has only won once on the road in 2023 — a worrying trend ahead of the Porto game.

“We’ve had a few too many defeats this season, especially away from home,” Inzaghi said after the Spezia loss.

Inzhagi will also have a tough decision to make on whether to start Romelu Lukaku — who scored the late winner in the first leg — or Edin Dzeko up front alongside Lautaro Martinez against the Portuguese team.

Porto have an impressive home record and won nine of their past 10 games at the Estádio Do Dragão. The only blip came immediately after the first-leg loss at Inter, losing 2-1 to Gil Vicente and having two players sent off.

Porto will be without midfielder Otavio, sent off in the first leg, while defender Joao Mario has a a knee injury.

Inter has not been to the quarter-finals since going out at that stage as the defending champions in 2011. Porto has reached the final eight in two of the past four seasons but not beyond lifting the trophy in 2004.

