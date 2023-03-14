Gregg Berhalter remains in running for US hot-seat

The US Soccer Federation says Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate to stay on as men’s national team coach after a report by a law firm concluded that he did not improperly withhold information about a 1992 domestic violence allegation involving the women who later became his wife.

The report also concluded that Berhalter’s conduct “likely constituted the misdemeanour crime of assault on a female.”

The report, which US Soccer made available on its website, said that Gregg and Rosalind Berhalter confirmed they were involved in a physical fight outside a bar when they were 18-year-old college students. The couple said that Gregg pushed Rosalind to the ground and kicked her after she slapped him when they had been drinking. The couple reported the incident to their respective soccer coaches at the University of North Carolina. Gregg Berhalter later underwent counselling. The couple split up before reuniting the following year.

The report said that the incident “does not prevent an employer from employing Mr Berhalter. Given that the 1992 Incident occurred approximately 31 years ago, and given the lack of information or any evidence contradicting witness accounts or suggesting any similar conduct after that 1992 Incident, there is no basis to conclude that employing Mr Berhalter would create legal risks for an organization.”

The firm Alston and Bird was retained after former US captain Claudio Reyna and wife Danielle Egan Reyna, the parents of current USA midfielder Gio Reyna, went to the USSF with allegations of the 1992 incident following the decision by Berhalter to use Gio Reyna sparingly at last year’s World Cup. The report said the Reyna parents had attempted to influence USSF decisions on their children as far back as 2016.

Former US men’s team general manager Brian McBride gave the investigators a text he received from Claudio Reyna — a former teammate — on November 21 after Gio Reyna wasn’t used in the Americans’ opening 1-1 draw with Wales at the World Cup. “Our entire family is disgusted, angry, and done with you guys,” the text said. “Don’t expect nice comments from anyone in our family about US Soccer.”