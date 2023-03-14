FAI set to endorse Gianni Infantino as Fifa president

The FAI is set to endorse the re-election of Gianni Infantino at this week’s Fifa congress in Rwanda despite the controversy surrounding the President.

Infantino is guaranteed a third four-year term in the role, having been nominated unopposed, but his conduct at the World Cup – especially over the One Love armband – drew widespread criticism.

Denmark and Germany are the two countries to so far declare their objection publicly to Infantino’s tenure, which began in 2016, but apart from two other unnamed federations, the remainder of the 211 representatives are expected to support the Swiss on Thursday.

The FAI have arrived at their position, confirmed their President Gerry McAnaney on Monday, but he refused to divulge whether they would be mirroring the Germans and Danish by abstaining.

"Yes, the FAI are attending the FIFA Congress – all federations,” said McAnaney, who will be accompanied by chief executive Jonathan Hill.

"We are unaware if there is any vote for Mr Infantino. If there is a vote, there is only one candidate.

"Yes, the FAI have made a decision. I've given a straight answer. It's a long way until Wednesday.”

The 73rd Fifa Congress kicked off on Monday in Kigali, assembling about 2,000 delegates and football stakeholders from around the globe for four days to discuss a range of issues facing football, including governance, ethics, and the development of the sport at all levels.

Far from Fifa breaking escaping the notoriety of the Sepp Blatter regime, Infantino has proven a divisive character.

It has been reported that the English FA are backing the 52-year-old’s re-election conditional on human rights featuring on the agenda for future hosting of tournaments and him dropping grandiose concepts such as a biennial World Cup.

His close ties to Qatar and Saudi Arabia – nations with questionable LGBTQ+ records – have also drawn ire and his performance in the press conference prior to the World Cup kicking off and the trophy presentation ceremony after the final were each considered madcap.