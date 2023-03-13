Colin O'Brien hails club coaches after Ireland qualify for U17 Euros

U17 EURO ELITE QUALIFIER

CYPRUS 2 IRELAND 2

They left it late but Ireland became the first team to reach this May’s U17 Euro finals by coming from behind to beat Cyprus 3-2 on Monday.

A winner by Nickson Okosun six minutes into stoppage time wrapped up top spot in Group Six for Colin O’Brien’s side, pipping Italy on goals scored in their elite stage qualifiers.

The young Boys in Green had drawn with the Italians 2-2 and beaten Ukraine 3-0 to put themselves in a strong position heading into the concluding qualifier against the mini-group hosts.

Twice Ireland trailed in the game to a side eliminated from the qualification mix, leaving Ireland in danger of also missing out, but they battled back on each occasion before Okosun concluded the triumph.

As the Azzurri also strolled past Ukraine 3-0 in the other Group 6 game being played simultaneously, they finished level with Ireland on seven points and a goal difference of +4.

Ireland’s superior goal haul, eight to seven, sealed them top spot and a direct passage into the finals to be held in Hungary.

The group winners, plus all bar one of the runners-up across the eight groups, join hosts Hungary in the 16-nation showpiece between May 17-June 2.

Ireland are the first guaranteed qualifier, nudging out the mighty Italians who reached the final in both 2018 and 2019.

They were joined at the finals by Ireland in each of those years, the latter when the FAI hosted the tournament, but Covid-19 led to the cancellation of the series in both 2020 and 2021. Upon their return to action last year, Ireland got as far as the late stage, ousted by the class of Portugal.

O’Brien has been in the job since Tom Mohan was promoted to the U19s post in 2016, stepping up from the 15s, and paid tribute to the club coaches integral to the development of the latest batch.

Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah, Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins, Troy Parrott and Jason Knight were amongst the cohort that emerged from his previous U17 qualifiers – most of whom were in the team controversially knocked out of the 2018 tournament on penalties against eventual champions Netherlands.

“The players have had a huge education when it comes to tournament football,” said the former Cork City winger.

“They’ve played tough opposition, they’ve played with 10 men, against 10 men and they’ve had to deal with swings in momentum in a game. They’ve done their clubs proud and those clubs must take credit for their development.

“They’re a super squad, I felt like we were the strongest squad here.

"It’s a great day for Irish football, Irish youth football, and it goes to show just how much talent we have in this country - that's players and coaches.”

The Irish could possibly have been crashing out of the qualifiers when 2-1 behind heading into the last 10 minutes but a fantastic solo goal by Naj Razi levelled the game up and Okosun, on as a substitute for just two minutes, showed brilliant composure to fire home right at the death.

Cyprus had led through Chrysis Evangelou in the 39th minute before a second-half comeback led by St Patrick’s Athletic’s Luke Kehir, who hit a stunning free-kick to make it 1-1. Ioannas Avramadis fired Cyprus back in front before the late Ireland turnaround.

CYPRUS: Papakonstantinou (C), Socratous, Yiannakou, Mikelides, Nikolaou, Hadjigerorgiou (Pirinzis, 80), Angeli (Avramidis, 61), Kattirtzs (Poursaitides, 61), Andreou, Evangelou (Loukadis, 71), Isaak (Konstantinou, 70).

IRELAND: Healy, Harnett (Moore, 51), Babb, Ashbee, McAndrew (Akachukwu,46), Kehir (Okosun, 94), McGrath (C), Razi, Orazi (Murray, 85), Melia.

Referee: Jasper Vergoote (Belgium).