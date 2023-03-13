Ireland comeback seals qualification for Euro U17 finals

Ireland are back in the U17 Euros finals after pipping Italy on goals scored in their elite stage qualification group
Ireland comeback seals qualification for Euro U17 finals

QUALIFIED: Republic of Ireland U17 manager Colin O'Brien. File pic: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 15:33
John Fallon

Ireland are back in the U17 Euros finals after pipping Italy on goals scored in their elite stage qualification group.

The squad, managed by Corkman Colin O’Brien, had drawn with the Italians 2-2 and beaten Ukraine 3-0 to put themselves in a strong position heading into Tuesday’s concluding qualifier against hosts Cyprus.

Twice Ireland trailed in the game to a side eliminated from qualification mix, leaving Ireland in danger of also missing out, but they battled back on each occasion before Nickson Okosun sealed a 3-2 victory with the winner six minutes into stoppage time.

As the Azzurri also strolled past Ukraine 3-0 in the other Group 6 game being played simultaneously, they finished level with Ireland on seven points and a goal difference of +4.

Ireland’s superior goal haul, eight to seven, sealed them top spot and a direct passage into the finals to be held in Hungary.

The group winners, plus all bar one of the runners-up across the eight groups, join hosts Hungary in the 16-nation showpiece between May 17-June 2.

Ireland last featured in the finals in 2019 – their third year in a row they participated. Members of those squads are a major part of the influx responsible of lowering the average age of the current senior squad – who open their Euro 2024 qualifiers against France at Aviva Stadium on this day fortnight.

More to follow…

