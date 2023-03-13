Gary Lineker reinstated as Match of the Day presenter

The BBC's director-general has apologised. 
Gary Lineker reinstated as Match of the Day presenter

Gary Lineker will return to Match of the Day hosting duties (Lucy North/PA)

Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 10:21
Josh Payne, PA Chief Reporter

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker will continue as a BBC presenter after the corporation apologised for “potential confusion caused by the grey areas” of its social media guidelines.

A host of sports presenters and pundits pulled out of BBC shows at the weekend after the former England striker was told to step back from hosting the show in a row over impartiality.

The 62-year-old was taken off air for a tweet comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.

The BBC’s director-general Tim Davie has now confirmed Lineker will continue as the host of Match Of The Day, saying: “Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this.

“The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air.”

In a short statement, Lineker said: “I am glad that we have found a way forward. I support this review and look forward to getting back on air.”

The former Tottenham and Barcelona striker added on Twitter: “After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity. Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming.

“I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost 3 decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world. I cannot wait to get back in the MOTD chair on Saturday.

“A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you.

“We remain a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people. Thank you.”

