FAI and Castore announce multi-year kit partnership

The Football Association of Ireland has announced a multi-year kit supply and sponsorship partnership with premium sportswear brand Castore.

The deal, which will see Castore becoming the Official Kit Supplier and Retail Partner to the Association, begins in March 2023 with the new home kit to be revealed on Monday 20th March.

The announcement of the partnership follows the recent unveiling of a new brand identity for the FAI, the first update to the brand in almost 20 years.

The partnership will enhance the level of customer experience for supporters following investment by Castore into the FAI ecommerce platform as well as a focus on physical retail and sports retail outlets to achieve a greater presence for the kit in Ireland and globally.

Castore continues to expand globally, with the FAI being its first ‘national side’ in football, historic for the sportswear brand. The partnership represents a significant commercial deal for both Castore and the FAI and ensures all international teams will have innovative and stylish kits for the coming years.

Jonathan Hill, CEO of Football Association of Ireland said: “This is an exciting time for the Association as we announce a new kit partner, a new shirt and a new crest for our international teams.

"In Castore we believe we have found an ambitious and forward-looking partner who share our desire to move forward confidently and positively into a new era for the FAI and Irish football. Importantly, this is a significant commercial deal for the Association which helps us in our core strategic objective of creating a more stable financial base for the business and for the game as a whole.”

Castore Founder Tom Beahon noted: "We are extraordinarily proud that Castore will have the honour of producing the iconic Ireland jersey until 2028 and we fully understand the responsibility we have to carry on that tradition and history.

"Along with our financial commitment to the FAI, we will invest significantly into the FAI’s e-commerce infrastructure, providing a best-in-class online shop for Ireland fans home and abroad and will align with the FAI’s strategic ambition to embrace digital technologies to better connect with all fans.”

The new home kit will be available to pre-order from the 20th of March.