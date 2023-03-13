Why Craven Cottage remains one of football tourism's favourite haunts

Arsenal’s fans enjoyed their trip to Craven Cottage on Sunday. They usually do, having seen their side win there on its last five visits, scoring 15 times. But they are by no means the only ones.

Supporters of most Premier League clubs were glad to see Fulham promoted last season, and not because they fancied three easy points – most have been disappointed if they did, this result notwithstanding.

No, the reason was the chance to experience again one of football’s best days out at the top flight’s most picturesque ground.

And the good news for neutrals is that you can get tickets at The Cottage to watch some Premier League matches without joining the far end of a long waiting list to become a club member or mortgaging your house. With a smaller fan base than the capital’s big four, Fulham are a favourite venue for football tourists.

In fact, their website offers a handy guide for first-timers and makes great play of the group offers for tickets – “whether you’re heading to London and want to sample live football at London’s original football club, a school or sports club on tour, business, local community group or simply a group of family and friends looking for something exciting to do.”

Exciting? That depends on the match, of course. This encounter was effectively over well before half-time, but in any case, most would put charm ahead of excitement in their list of attractions of a day at the Cottage, and that begins a long time before reaching the turnstiles.

Although there are other routes to Fulham’s riverside home through streets of astronomically-priced dwellings, the best way to get there is to arrive at Putney Bridge station on the District Line and walk through leafy Bishop’s Park and along the bank of the Thames – very pleasant on a sunny day and still better than most under Sunday’s cloudy skies.

On arrival the vista is almost as grand, with the Cottage itself and the red brick frontage of the Johnny Haynes stand on Stevenage Road – both Grade II listed – as a backdrop to the statue of local hero Haynes, Britain’s first £100-per-week footballer.

Fulham are London’s oldest club and the Haynes stand, designed by Scottish stadium pioneer Archibald Leitch in 1905, is part of the ground’s glory, half museum piece and half block to any further development along the east side. Inside it is cramped by modern standards and on match days its concourse feels almost dangerously crowded for a mainly wooden structure.

The regulars who fill its seats are willing to take the risk. Casual visitors, though, will find themselves in the more functional Putney End behind the south goal, with the away fans to their left and the Cottage, which houses the teams’ and officials’ dressing rooms behind its ornate verandah, in the corner of the ground to their right.

From here, the unbalanced nature of the ground is apparent. The old low stand is dwarfed by the huge new Riverside Stand that has risen between pitch and Thames, which will be fully open next season, increasing the capacity to 25,000.

At one point, it seemed that this delightful day out might be denied to home, away and occasional fans alike. Developers have long cast envious eyes at the ground’s prime location in one of London’s wealthiest boroughs. When the team was forced to ground-share with QPR at Loftus Road to fulfil all-seater requirements after promotion to the Premier League in 2001, many feared they would never return to their traditional home, with then-chairman Mohamed Fayed looking for sites that offered a bigger capacity than the Cottage was thought able to accommodate.

But a temporary return to a hastily-converted ground in 2004 happily became permanent, and the Riverside Stand is a concrete and steel statement that present owner Shahid Khan sees the club’s long-term future in London SW6.

Although plenty of big clubs have fallen at Fulham – including Juventus on a memorable night during the run to the Europa League final under Roy Hodgson in 2010 – the stadium will always feel more welcoming than intimidating, new stand or not.

Portentous semi-classical music such Bolero from Moulin Rouge and Escala’s Palladio before kick-off represents an attempt of sorts to get the crowd worked up. But despite the occasional guttural roar of “Reeeeammm!” when Fulham’s American captain Tim Ream does something competent, their fans will never be Millwall’s. The first challenge on a visiting goalkeeper from Aleksandar Mitrovic is usually far more damaging to the opposition’s confidence.

On Sunday there wasn’t even one of those to get the home fans off their seats and all the noise was coming from Arsenal’s travelling support. But they won’t be the only ones looking forward to their next visit.