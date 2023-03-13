Newcastle reignite top four hopes after Miguel Almiron winner

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1

Newcastle finally halted their damaging mid-season wobble thanks to Miguel Almiron's late winner and what can only be assumed was a VAR team comprising Jimmy Nail, Sam Fender and Cheryl Tweedy.

There was no other rational explanation for the failure of the TV officials not to review a first-half incident which looked very much like it should have led to a penalty for Wolves and red cards in consecutive home games for Nick Pope.

Eddie Howe's side took full advantage of the unfathomable non-decision which unsurprisingly left Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui apoplectic on the sideline to find the net for the first time approaching six hours and with it secure a first Premier League victory for almost two months.

It snapped a five-game winless run to push them up to fifth and rekindle their hopes of a top four finish as the visitors missed an opportunity to extricate themselves from the scrap to avoid the three unwanted invitations to the Championship in May.

Five points separate the bottom nine and Lopetegui said: "It was a clear penalty and red card for the keeper. If that happens it makes the whole match different. I really don't know why it wasn't given. It's unfair and these decisions are so important when you're fighting hard like we are."

The contest would have panned out in a vastly different manner had Pope been invited to avail himself of the showers early when he clumsily brought down Raul Jimenez in the box after the forward pounced on the England goalkeeper's mis-control from a routine 19th-minute backpass from Dan Burn - almost to the exact same minute of the game when the Newcastle stopper was ordered off against Liverpool for handling outside the area last month.

Andy Madley was unmoved - fair enough, we all make mistakes - but it appeared a formality that the referee would be over-ruled via a review. Astonishingly, it failed to materialise.

Lopetegui at first thought the officials were joking, but it soon turned into anything but a laughing matter. No penalty, no playing against 10 men for the next 70 minutes. Was that the Blaydon Races we could hear being sung in the depths of Stockley Park?

Salt was rubbed into non-reviewed wounds just minutes later as Alexander Isak rose above his marker Jonny to head home a Kieran Trippier free-kick for his first goal since January and the Swede's fourth since a £63m club record arrival six months ago.

Daniel Podence cut in to send a low shot against Pope's right hand post as Wolves responded, but Newcastle ought to have made more of their extraordinary slice of good fortune and could have been out of sight by the interval.

Joe Willock saw a goal-bound shot from close range deflected to safety and Bruno Guimaraes headed against the bar from a well-worked far post corner routine.

Pope reminded Wolves of his unmerited presence when, after the break, he did well to beat out a stinging Pedro Neto free-kick.

He continued to look a bag of nerves whenever having to play the ball with his feet, but in fairness he could do nothing about the 70th-minute equaliser, Trippier slipping in his attempt to clear from inside the six-yard box to leave Hwang Hee-chan with the simple task of slotting the ball into an empty net 57 seconds after coming off the bench.

Parity lasted less than 10 minutes thanks to another substitute. Almiron swapped passes with Willock to beat Jose Sa with the help of a significant deflection for the South American's 11th league goal of the season.

For the first time this year Newcastle had scored more than a single goal in a Premier League match. Not for the first time the fallibility of VAR due to human error was the major talking point.

"I felt Jimenez was on his way down before Nick touched him," Howe insisted. "I could be wrong but I've not seen it again and that was my initial reaction. We were desperate to win and it didn't matter how we did it. The players deserve so much credit and this result is a huge moment in our season."

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope 3; Trippier 5, Schar 6, Botman 6, Burn 6; S Longstaff 6, Guimaraes 6, Willock 7; Saint-Maximin 7 (Almiron 68, 7), Isak 8 (Wilson 68, 5), Murphy 6 (Ritchie 85, 6).

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa 5; Semedo 5, Dawson 5, Kilman 6, Jonny 4 (Ait-Nouri 69, 6); Neves 6 (Nunes 69, 5), Lemina 5; Traore 6 (Neto 46, 6), Moutinho 6 (Collins 75, 5), Podence 7 (Hee-Chan 69, 7); Jimenez.

Referee: Andy Madley.