Ten Hag blasts 'inconsistent' referees as Manchester United held by Southampton

Erik ten Hag leaped to the defence of his midfielder Casemiro after Manchester United lost ground in the chase for a top-four finish, accusing the Premier League of double standards.

The Brazilian, a player who has for so long embodied the improvements made by United under ten Hag, again let down his manager and team-mates at Old Trafford as, for the second time in five weeks, he was shown a straight red card.

Having been dismissed against Crystal Palace, for grabbing an opponent around the throat, his latest rush of blood saw him launch himself at Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz on 32 minutes.

With both feet off the ground, and his studs showing, it was a flirtation with danger that was totally unnecessary, and one which ended in predictably dire fashion as he connected with his opponent’s leg.

Referee Anthony Taylor first showed yellow but, after consulting VAR Andre Marriner - coincidentally, the ref who sent off Casemiro against Palace - trotted to his touchline video screen before upgrading the punishment to red.

Ten Hag, however, was more concerned with what he viewed as the hypocrisy of a league that demands high intensity football from its players, only to punish them in such a manner.

“Inconsistent, the referees come at the start of the season with a policy, we are the Premier League, we come strong here, we want intensity.

“Casemiro is across European leagues, over 500 games, he has never had a red card. Now, twice. He plays tough but he plays fair. Also in this, he's playing fair, same as against Crystal Palace, so it's very debatable.

“Everyone who knows something about football, you know, when you freeze it (video), it looks bad. Everyone who knows something about football knows what is bad, what is fair and I tell you Casemiro is a really fair player. Tough, but fair, and it shows over 500 games in big leagues never sent off.”

Still, for a player who had never received a straight red in his career before this season - his only two Real Madrid dismissals both the result of two yellows - it was a shocking lapse in composure and discipline.

It was his second sending off in three Premier League games for ten Hag, in a personal run which now reads for Casemiro: red card, 7-0 defeat at Liverpool and red card.

It also brings with it his third suspension in barely seven weeks, having missed the visit to Arsenal in January for a one-match ban following cumulative bookings.

Upcoming, his ban includes an FA Cup quarter-final with Fulham, a trip to top-four rivals Newcastle and home games with Brentford and Everton - more significantly, it means that by the time he has served this latest ban, he will have been suspended for eight of ten Hag’s last 16 domestic games.

And, for good measure, if ten Hag risks him in the Europa League at Real Betis on Thursday, Casemiro is only one caution away from suspension in that competition, too.

But ten Hag’s argument did have some validity, especially when he cited Saturday’s game between Leicester City and Chelsea when Ricardo Pereira committed a similar foul on Chelsea’s Joao Felix without being punished.

“What I think is the inconsistency, players don't know anymore what is the policy and I think it's all across,” said ten Hag.

“We see it with the Premier League yesterday, Leicester-Chelsea, the VAR is not coming to the touchline.

"Today it's coming to the line, and then it's two penalty situations, but they don't come to the line; especially the first one was clear and obvious handball so what is the policy.”

That handball, by Armel Bella-Kotchap from a Marcus Rashford cross just before half-time, certainly looked a strong penalty claim and United enjoyed the better of the first half, especially with 11 players.

Rashford missed a couple of good chances; the first well saved by Irish international Gavin Bazunu, the second wasted when the striker’s touch deserted him as he chased a perfect Casemiro through ball.

And, even after going down to 10-men, Raphael Varane had a chance at the far-post, from a Luke Shaw free-kick, only for the Saints keeper to block well.

But having survived those scares, Southampton soon threatened to take advantage of their numerical superiority after the restart.

Kyle Walker-Peters’ cross spun off Scott McTominay and, with David De Gea beaten, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was required to clear off the line, before Bruno Fernandes fouled Romeo Lavia, handing James Ward-Prowse a 25-yard free-kick from which the dead-ball specialist scraped the crossbar.

And, after a mistake by Wan-Bissaka from a United corner, Southampton broke upfield, with Bella-Kotchap sending clear Theo Walcott whose attempted chip was superbly saved by De Gea.

It was turning into an absorbing clash, with Fernandes set-up by Shaw for a brilliant curling shot which was saved, equally superbly, by Bazunu who touched the goal-bound effort onto his post.

Southampton quickly responded with Walker-Peters granted space following a corner, and thumped a left-foot shot against the foot of De Gea’s post.

It was, on balance, a useful point for the Saints in their efforts to avoid relegation and one that owed much to the performance of 21-year-old keeper Bazunu.

“Gavin has been fighting for the whole season,” said manager Ruben Selles. “He has been number one for the whole season. In some moments, people doubted him but he is the young goalkeeper with most minutes in Europe.

“And I think he is showing his character as a goalkeeper. We are protecting him really well and then, when the time comes, he is there for us.”

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-1-4-1): De Gea 7, Wan Bissaka 5, Varane 7, Martinez 7 (Maguire 90), Shaw 6; Casemiro 4; Antony 5 (Pellistri 73, 5), Sancho 5 (Garnacho 73; Fred 90), Fernandes 7, Rashford 6; Weghorst 5 (McTominay 43, 5).

Substitutes (not used): Heaton, Malacia, Dalot, Mainoo.

SOUTHAMPTON (4-2-3-1): Bazunu 9; Walker-Peters 8, Bednarek 7, Bella-Kotchap 7, Perraud 7; Ward-Prowse 7, Lavia 7; Walcott 6 (Onuachu 84), Alcaraz 6 (S Armstrong 54, 5), Sulemana 6 (A Armstrong 76, 5); Adams 5 (Mara 76, 5).

Substitutes (not used): McCarthy, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Elyounoussi, Diallo.

Referee: A Taylor 5.