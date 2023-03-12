WATCH: Gavin Bazunu's world class save earns Southampton draw against Manchester United

Gavin Bazunu was the hero for Southampton as the Premier League's bottom club earned an unlikely point against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Republic of Ireland international made a number of fine stops to keep a clean sheet in the Saints' 0-0 draw in Manchester on Sunday afternoon.

But there was one stop in particular that was the best of them all.

Gavin Bazunu (21) pulls off a world-class save against Man Utd.



Ireland’s number 1 🇮🇪#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/XZ7Ifdl3rr — Kevin Higgins (@KevindeHiggins) March 12, 2023

Despite being down to ten men following Casemiro's straight card, which will now see him miss United's next four matches, the home side pressed forward in numbers for the crucial opening goal.

And Bruno Fernandes looked to have got it with just over 67 minutes on the clock when his shot from the edge of the penalty area seemed destined to find the far bottom right corner of the Stretford End net.

But Bazunu had other ideas and the former Shamrock Rovers shotstopper stretched to somehow tip the Portugal international's striker against the inside of his far post.

In the end, it helped earn Southampton a draw but it has also got many Irish fans excited ahead of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualification opener against France in just over two weeks time.