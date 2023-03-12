Ten-man United draw at home to Southampton

Man United 0 Southampton 0

CASEMIRO saw a straight red card for the second time in five weeks as the ten-men of Manchester United wasted the chance to strengthen their bid for a top-four finish.

United’s in-form midfielder has now collected the only two straight reds of his career since the turn of year and his suspension offers more problems for manager Erik ten Hag.

Having served a three-match ban already, Casemiro now misses United’s next four domestic games, starting with next weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final with Fulham and also including a league trip to top-four rivals Newcastle.

Casemiro, whose only two previous dismissals prior to this season had been playing for Real Madrid and the result of two yellows, was sent off after 34 minutes.

The Brazilian flew into a challenge on Carlos Alcaraz and was initially shown yellow by Anthony Taylor.

But an instruction from the VAR saw the referee check the pitchside monitor and upgrade his decision to a straight red, the second the midfielder has collected in his last three Premier League games.

The dismissal appeared to leave Casemiro in tears and was the worst possible development for a United side seeking to recover from the stunning 7-0 defeat at Liverpool seven days ago.

Marcus Rashford missed a couple of good chances; the first well saved by Irish international Gavin Bazunu, the second wasted when the United’s touch deserted him as he chased a perfect Casemiro through ball.

And, even after going down to 10 men, Raphael Varane had a chance at the far-post, from a Luke Shaw free-kick, only for the Saints keeper to block well.

Referee Taylor hardly improved his popularity at Old Trafford just before the interval, when he ignored penalty claims after a Rashford cross appeared to have been handled by Armel Bella-Kotchap.

But, having survived those scares, Southampton soon threatened to take advantage of their numerical superiority after the restart.

Kyle Walker-Peters’ cross spun off Scott McTominay and, with David De Gea beaten, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was required to clear off the line.

Bruno Fernandes fouled Romeo Lavia, handing James Ward-Prowse a 25-yard free-kick from which the dead-ball specialist scraped the crossbar.

And, after a mistake by Wan-Bissaka from a United corner, Southampton broke upfield, with Bella-Kotchap sending clear Theo Walcott whose attempted chip was superbly saved by de Gea.

It was turning into an absorbing clash, with Fernandes set up by Shaw for a brilliant curling shot which was saved, equally superbly, by Bazunu who touched the goalbound effort onto his post.

Southampton quickly responded with Walker-Peters granted space, following a corner, and thumping a left-foot shot against the foot of de Gea’s post.

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-1-4-1): De Gea 7, Wan Bissaka 5, Varane 7, Martinez 7 (Maguire 90), Shaw 6; Casemiro 4; Antony 5 (Pellistri 73, 5), Sancho 5 (Garnacho 73; Fred 90), Fernandes 7, Rashford 6; Weghorst 5 (McTominay 43, 5). Substitutes (not used): Heaton, Malacia, Dalot, Mainoo.

SOUTHAMPTON (4-2-3-1): Bazunu 9; Walker-Peters 8, Bednarek 7, Bella-Kotchap 7, Perraud 7; Ward-Prowse 7, Lavia 7; Walcott 6 (Onuachu 84), Alcaraz 6 (S Armstrong 54, 5), Sulemana 6 (A Armstrong 76, 5); Adams 5 (Mara 76, 5). Substitutes (not used): McCarthy, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Elyounoussi, Diallo.

Referee: A Taylor 5