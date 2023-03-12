Arsenal keep up title charge after comfortable win at Fulham

FULHAM 0-3 ARSENAL

Gabriel Jesus returned from injury for the first time this year to add to the celebrations for Arsenal as they restored their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points.

This also made it five consecutive wins for Mikel Arteta's side as they also reduced the goal difference gap to second-placed Manchester City to just five goals.

Leandro Trossard assisted all three of Arsenal's first half goals for Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard. Fulham were poor and were fortunate not to concede more.

Arsenal thought they had taken a 16th minute lead when Martinelli's shot was turned into his own net by Antonee Robinson, but VAR ruled it offside by the narrowest of margins.

The visiting supporters were still letting us know what they think of VAR – they are not in favour – as Arteta's men kept their composure and took the lead legitimately just five minutes later.

The fit-again winger Trossard struck an inswinging corner from the left and Gabriel outjumped a mass of Fulham defenders to score with a powerful downward header.

Just six minutes after that and Martinelli headed in another Trossard cross to deservedly double Arsenal's lead.

Fulham were billed as a genuinely tough opponent but their team was as subdued and lacklustre as their baffled supporters.

Manager Marco Silva was missing a key player or two – notably midfielder Joao Palhinha - but the ones he sent out, with one or two exceptions, were missing any sense of purpose.

Granit Xhaka failed to convert at the end of a wonderful passing move to make it a three goal lead which would not have flattered them.

We had played for just over half an hour and it could and should have been four or five to the Premier League leaders.

As it was, Odegaard scored the third with the last kick of the first half as Trossard became the the first player in Premier League history to make a hat-trick of assists in the first half of an away game. A niche stat but the Arsenal fans showed how they have taken to the January signing from Brighton with booming rounds of 'LEO, LEO'.

Fulham had to be and were better in the second half, finally recording their first attempt on target in the 69th minute as Bobby De Cordova-Reid forced an excellent save from Aaron Ramsdale. Tosin headed against the bar too, but Arsenal were in control and Arteta was able to give Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko a decent rest with relatively early substitutions.

Jesus came on for the final 15 minutes to the loudest cheer of the day. The Brazil forward underwent surgery during the Qatar World Cup and has missed more than half of the season since his summer switch from Manchester City.

He had a great chance to mark his return with a goal, but his poor finish served as a reminder that he is not the most prolific finisher in the top flight.

Fulham: Leno 6, Tete 5, Adarabioyo 5, Reed 6, Mitrovic 6, Solomon 6 (James 76), Ream 4, Cordova-Reid 5, Pereira 5 (Wilson 76), Lukic 5, Robinson 4.

Subs: Rodak, Wickens, Vinicius, Diop, Francois, Harris, Robinson.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 8, White 7 (Tomiyasu 80), Gabriel 7, Saliba 8, Zinchenko 8 (Tierney 71), Saka 7 (Nelson 71), Partey 8, Xhaka 7, Odegaard 7, Martinelli 7 (Vieira 77), Trossard 8 (Jesus 77).

Subs: Turner, Smith Rowe, Holding, Jorginho.

Referee: David Coote 6.

Att: 24,246.