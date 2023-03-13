Healy laments concession of late goals and lost points 

SLIGO ROVERS…2 (Éanna Clancy 79, Max Mata pen 90+3) CORK CITY…2 (Jonas Häkkinen 18, Ruairi Keating 63).

Donning a luminous bib to distinguish from his black-clad players on Saturday, Colin Healy did his best to concentrate on the bright spots from relinquishing another two-goal lead.

City, on their return to the Premier Division, prop up the bottom half of the table after five games but Healy stared towards Ben Bulben mountain in the distance while lamenting their dropped points.

Third place, rather than sixth, would be their position only for stoppage-time concessions against the pair of Rovers, Shamrock and Sligo, over five days.

“We should have nine points, not five,” he surmised. “I know that and so do the players.

“We’ve gone away to two of the best teams in the country and are disappointed not to have won both.

“I feel we deserved to but we have to be better with the ball by holding onto possession in those late stages.

“We gave it away too cheaply and conceded two sloppy goals. It’s about seeing out games from those positions and I’m confident that we will as the season goes on.”

City’s tactic of positioning Cian Coleman as the screen in front of a back four had been effective, for a Sligo side who’s drawn with Shamrock Rovers and beaten St Patrick’s Athletic in their previous two home games had no joy down the middle.

“Sligo weren’t able to play through us, which was I happy about,” noted Healy. “They only caused us problems late on from set-pieces and long crosses into the box but by giving up possession we sat back further than I wanted.”

Still, a defensive lapse from a corner with 11 minutes left transpired to be the turning point.

City had been comfortably defending the two-goal cushion racked up by Jonas Häkkinen and Ruairi Keating goals in each half, with goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran coping manfully with a succession of crosses punted into the six-yard box.

However, once Éanna Clancy was left unmarked from a corner eight yards out to stab his low volley home, the Showgrounds faithful found their voice and the passes so accurate in execution by the Rebels became ragged.

Five minutes was half of the stoppage time decreed by the officials at Tallaght on Monday but it was enough for the Bit O’Red to salvage a point – albeit in controversial circumstances.

Ethon Varian seemed to hold his ground when Kailin Barlow was first to a knockdown but the Sligo player sunk to the ground.

Whether it was a foul or the challenge took place inside the box were debatable points but referee Arnold Hunter was located nearby and favoured Sligo in both cases.

Although City’s players were aghast at the call, Healy wasn’t so outraged afterwards, acknowledging contact was made and how the incident was one he’d be screaming for action from too.

Striker Max Mata, who along with Nando Pijnaker is recalled to the New Zealand squad for the upcoming friendlies, stepped up to convert the spot-kick, sending Corcoran the wrong direction.

That equaliser swelled Mata’s haul this season to four, level with Jordan McEneff and Keating at the top of the league's scoring charts.

His latest strike, doubling the advantage earned by Häkkinen’s 18th-minute header, was instinctiveness personified, swiveling elegantly on 63 minutes with his back to goal 20 yards before rifling a low shot past Luke McNicholas off the inside of the post and into the net.

“Keats is a Premier Division striker,” beamed Healy. “I signed him at the start of last season and we’re seeing the best of him. Maybe he needed a fresh challenge but he’s been brilliant for us, on and off the pitch. He should target that golden boot award.”

All that praise fed into the bafflement surrounding his withdrawal six minutes after his goal, a period in which Keating also drew a fingertip save by McNicholas too.

“That was pre-planned because I knew Keats would be tired from three games in seven days,” revealed the manager. “The pitch was heavy after all that rain on Saturday, he did a lot of running up front and you could see fatigue was affecting us.”

Sligo sourced late energy by halving the arrears, leaving their boss John Russell a relieved man at the end.

“Cork were resolute in their shape and we found it difficult to break them down but the momentum swung our way when we made it 2-1,” observed the manager.

“It was our time to get a bit of luck for that penalty but I felt we were worthy of a point. Eight from our first five matches is a decent return.”

SLIGO ROVERS: L McNicholas; J Brannefalk, E Clancy, N Pijnaker, R Hutchinson; L Browning, G Bolger (K Barlow 46); F Hartmann, S Radosavljevic (B Vastsuk 69), W Fitzgerald (F Liivak 69); M Mata.

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; K Čustović, J Häkkinen, A Gilchrist, J Honohan; C Coleman, M Healy (J O’Brien Whitmarsh 82); E Varian, D Crowley (A Winbo 56), D Krezic (C Bargary 46); R Keating (T Owolabi 69).

Referee: Arnold Hunter (Fermanagh).

Attendance: 2950.