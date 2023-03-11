Arteta tells critics of Arsenal celebrations to 'go to church'

Gunners manager pushes back against those taking a dim view of wild celebrations like those that greeted the dramatic win over Bournemouth last week
Arteta tells critics of Arsenal celebrations to 'go to church'

BRING IT IN: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka celebrates at the final whistle following the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Pic: John Walton/PA Wire.

Sat, 11 Mar, 2023 - 22:53
Nick Ames

Mikel Arteta has hit back at criticism of the celebrations that followed Arsenal’s dramatic comeback against Bournemouth last Saturday, saying anyone taking a dim view would find their time better spent in church than inside a football stadium.

The Football Association investigated the aftermath of Reiss Nelson’s 97th-minute winner, after which members of Arsenal’s bench cascaded on to the Emirates pitch to celebrate with the players, but opted not to take the matter further.

It continued a theme of recent weeks, with the Sky pundit Gary Neville among those to question the emotional scenes that followed another late win at Aston Villa. But Arteta made his thoughts clear and confirmed he has no wish to rein in his camp if similar heroics are performed at Fulham.

“None,” he said. “If you win in football you celebrate.” Asked if he was surprised at the FA’s probe, he continued: “Well, [if] you want passion and emotion there is nothing better than scoring goals and winning football matches. So if not, you go to church. For sure, I won’t be telling the players not to celebrate on Sunday.” Arteta would not fully rule out a return for Gabriel Jesus at Craven Cottage. The forward is back in training after three months out with a knee injury but, despite speculation to the contrary, was not taken to Lisbon for Thursday’s Europa League draw with Sporting.

“He wasn’t ready to compete,” Arteta said. “Let’s see [about the Fulham game]. He really needs to feel confident and ready to go. He has a big say in that.” Even if Jesus is not deemed ready Arsenal hope the rest of their attack will be fit for the latest leg of their title challenge. Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard both missed the Sporting tie with injuries, and Martin Ødegaard pulled out late on with illness.

A bug has caused problems at Arsenal’s training ground this week, also ruling Kieran Tierney out of action. Nelson and Fábio Vieira were others to show symptoms but recovered in time to face Sporting.“Hopefully nobody else picks it up and we have a full squad to face Fulham,” said Arteta, whose side had been due to fly home from Portugal on Friday afternoon but departed straight after the match to prepare in London.

Guardian

More in this section

Shamrock Rovers v Treaty United - SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division Galway catch Cork at the death as Shamrock Rovers hit six
Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League - Selhurst Park Haaland's spot on to punish Palace as City close gap on Arsenal
Liverpool FC v Real Madrid: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League Vinícius on target in Real rebound as Napoli move 18 clear in Italy
<p>MAX EFFORT: Max Mata rescued a point for Sligo Rovers with an injury-time penalty at the Showgrounds. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

Late Sligo stampede rescues a point as City blow another lead

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd