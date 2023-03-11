Late Sligo stampede rescues a point as City blow another lead

SLIGO ROVERS 2 CORK CITY 2

Cork City squandered a two-goal lead for the second time in five days after Sligo Rovers scored twice in the final 11 minutes to eke out a draw.

Sligo had taken four points off two of last season’s top four in their opening pair of home games but struggled for the majority of this encounter against newly-promoted City.

Jonas Häkkinen’s first goal of the season and Ruairi Keating’s fourth gave them a similar two-goal lead to the one enjoyed against Shamrock Rovers on Monday and likewise they conceded twice, the equaliser arriving three minutes into stoppage time.

Éanna Clancy halved the arrears with 11 minutes remaining before referee Arnold Hunter deemed Ethon Varian to have fouled substitute Kailin Barlow just inside the box.

Max Mata, fresh from his recall to the New Zealand squad, coolly dispatched the spot-kick, sending Jimmy Corcoran the wrong direction.

Aaron Bolger’s head injury, which also requires him to sit out the St Patrick’s Day clash against Shelbourne, created one vacancy to fill but City boss Colin Healy also brought in Kevin Čustović and Ethon Varian, pushing Cian Coleman into midfield to facilitate a flat back four.

Tactically, it gained early benefits as Sligo were restricted to merely Fabrice Hartmann’s 10th-minute shot from distance which flashed over the crossbar.

City pounced by scoring from their first corner on 18 minutes. Scorer of a wondergoal against Shamrock Rovers, Darragh Crowley saw his shot deflect wide and from the delivery Coleman’s flick looped up into the air for Häkkinen to nod into the top corner.

Mata was penalised for a shove on Häkkinen just as the Sligo striker looked poised to convert before full-back Johan Brannefalk, up inside the box, sliced wide of the near post.

Former Cork City double-winner Greg Bolger didn’t appear for the second half and he was missed as the visitors regularly broke from midfield.

Despite Stefan Radosavljevic spurning a chance three minutes after the restart, it was City who showed more attacking intent – resulting in Keating burying a 20-yard shot on the turn after 63 minutes.

He forced Luke McNicholas into a one-handed save shortly after while his replacement Tunde Owolabi also went close, sprinting past his marker and dragging a shot just wide.

Then came the Sligo stampede. Teenage defender Clancy popped up from a corner to prod home on 79 minutes and enliven the home crowd before the late flashpoint that prevented City from climbing above the Bit O’Red into fifth place.

SLIGO ROVERS: L McNicholas; J Brannefalk, E Clancy, N Pijnaker, R Hutchinson; L Browning, G Bolger (K Barlow 46); F Hartmann, S Radosavljevic (B Vastsuk 69), W Fitzgerald (F Liivak 69); M Mata.

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; K Čustović, J Häkkinen, A Gilchrist, J Honohan; C Coleman, M Healy (J O’Brien Whitmarsh 82); E Varian, D Crowley (A Winbo 56), D Krezic (C Bargary 46); R Keating (T Owolabi 69).

Referee: Arnold Hunter (Fermanagh).

Attendance: 2950.