Galway catch Cork at the death as Shamrock Rovers hit six

Defending champions Shelbourne join Peamount, Wexford and Shams with six points from six in Women's Premier Division 
TRIPLE TRICK: Jaime Thompson of Shamrock Rovers shoots to score her third and her side's fifth goal during the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Treaty United at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Pic: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Sat, 11 Mar, 2023 - 20:27
Examiner Staff

Cork City were cruelly denied their first point of the League of Ireland Women's Premier Division campaign as Galway United grabbed a 1-0 victory late on at Turner's Cross. 

Having shipped six goals in their season opener against Shelbourne last weekend, City were much more cohesive and kept things tight until the 89th minute. With a free-kick near the halfway line, Galway hardly seemed like threatening however Jenna Slattery's delivery from fully 45 yards bounced in the box and evaded everyone including Cork goalkeeper Abby McCarthy. 

Defending champions Shelbourne were a little less goal happy as they stayed top of the table with a 2-0 win over Bohemians in a Dublin derby. Jessie Stapleton and Megan Smyth-Lynch struck in the first half for visitors hosts at Dalymount Park.  

Elsewhere Shamrock Rovers equalled Shels' daunting scoreline from last week racking up six of their own, Treaty United the misfortunate opposition at Tallaght Stadium. Substitute Jaime Thompson scored a remarkable 20-minute hat-trick after Alannah McEvoy and Aoife Kelly had given the hosts a halftime advantage. Lauren Kelly wrapped up the 6-0 rout. 
Peamount also made it two from two with a narrow victory over DLR Waves. Rebecca Watkins got the game's only goal just three minutes from time. 

The other side to boast a 100 per cent record after the opening two rounds of fixtures, Wexford Youths recorded a 3-1 win over Sligo Rovers with goals from Michaela Lawrence, Rianna Jarrett and Emily Corbet, Sarah Kiernan getting the consolation for Sligo. 

