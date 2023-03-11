Galway catch Cork at the death as Shamrock Rovers hit six

Cork City were cruelly denied their first point of the League of Ireland Women's Premier Division campaign as Galway United grabbed a 1-0 victory late on at Turner's Cross.

Having shipped six goals in their season opener against Shelbourne last weekend, City were much more cohesive and kept things tight until the 89th minute. With a free-kick near the halfway line, Galway hardly seemed like threatening however Jenna Slattery's delivery from fully 45 yards bounced in the box and evaded everyone including Cork goalkeeper Abby McCarthy.