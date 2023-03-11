Vinícius on target in Real rebound as Napoli move 18 clear in Italy

European round-up

Real Madrid fought back from a goal down to claim a 3-1 victory over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday, as the hosts returned to winning ways ahead of a potentially season-defining week in which they face Liverpool and Barcelona.

Second-placed Madrid, who scored through Vinícius Júnior, Éder Militão and Marco Asensio, maintained their slim title chances by moving up to 56 points – six behind leaders Barcelona, who travel to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Espanyol, who remain 13th, opened the scoring in the eighth minute, as Joselu lashed the ball into the top corner past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois following Rubén Sánchez’s cross from the right flank. Real stepped up the pressure as they sought a leveller, with Eduardo Camavinga getting a shot on target, before Vinícius Júnior showed his individual skill in the 22nd minute to cut into the box, beat two defenders and rifle in.

With Espanyol pinned back in their own half, the home side took the lead six minutes from half-time as Militão scored with a bullet header after Aurélien Tchouaméni put in a cross with the outside of his foot.

Real continued to press after the break and Rodrygo almost scored their third with a free-kick effort that cannoned off the crossbar in the 75th minute. Asensio smashed in a third in added-time to wrap up the win for Real, who had dropped points in draws against Atlético Madrid and Real Betis in their last two league games.

In the day’s other games in Spain, Elche host Valladolid, Rayo Vallecano visit Celta Vigo and Valencia are at home to Osasuna.

Bayern Munich bounced back from a goal down and struck four times in a powerful first half against Augsburg en route to a 5-3 victory in the Bavarian derby to put pressure on Borussia Dortmund, kicking off three points behind at the top of the Bundesliga in the late game at Schalke.

Fresh from Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 victory over Paris St Germain, Bayern suffered an early shock when the visitors went in front with Mergim Berisha after two minutes.

Despite the injury absence of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, on target against PSG, Bayern had little trouble scoring. João Cancelo’s 15th-minute shot cancelled out Augsburg’s lead and the champions struck three more times until the break with the defender Benjamin Pavard netting twice and Leroy Sané heading in their fourth goal from close range on the stroke of halftime.

Augsburg recovered after the break and pulled a goal back with Berisha’s penalty on the hour but the unmarked Alphonso Davies tapped in at the far post to make it 5-2 and restore Bayern’s three-goal lead. Augsburg capped an entertaining afternoon with a stoppage time goal from Irvin Cardona.

RB Leipzig moved up to third on 45 points after their 3-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, with Timo Werner and Josko Gvardiol on target either side of Emil Forsberg’s penalty.

In Italy, Napoli, the leaders, stretched their huge lead at the top of the table to 18 with a 2-0 victory over Atalanta. Luciano Spalletti's pacesetters had to be patient, the breakthrough arriving through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the breakout talent of European football this season, on the hour mark. Defender Amir Rrahmani made it two 13 minutes before time to settle nerves as Napoli took another step towards just the third title in their history.

Elsewhere Ireland underage star Festy Ebosele returned to the Udinese bench for their trip to Empoli. The wing back made his first Serie A start last weekend but was held in reserve until the 77th minute on Saturday as Udinese picked up a 1-0 away win.

PA/Reuters