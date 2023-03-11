Haaland's spot on to punish Palace as City close gap on Arsenal

Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 1

Erling Haaland shrugged off an earlier bad miss to slot home a penalty winner that kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Victory against a Palace side that has not picked up three points in 2023 was both laboured and deserved as Manchester City moved to within two points of the Gunners, who take on Fulham tomorrow.

Pep Guardiola's side could not afford to slip up as they have two cup games before the international break - starting with Tuesday's Champions League last-16 decider with Red Bull Leipzig - whereas Arsenal have another league fixture when City are on FA Cup duty at the weekend.

Haaland, the scorer of a hat-trick in the reverse fixture, proved too good in the end for the struggling Eagles. Kyle Walker, subject of a police investigation into allegations of indecent exposure in a bar last weekend, was dropped to the City bench along with Kevin de Bruyne while Cheick Doucoure's suspension handed Luka Milivojevic a first Palace involvement since mid-January.

City began menacingly with Rodri forcing Eagles keeper Vicente Guaita into an early parry and Jack Grealish bursting through to fire inches wide.

Palace had to soak up plenty more pressure as City dominated possession but Michael Olise, having robbed Phil Foden, was quick to set up Wilfried Zaha for a shot that Manuel Akanji was able to block.

The hosts had very much weathered the early storm, with Akanje's wayward potshot from distance City's only reply before Haaland missed a sitter in the 28th minute.

Nathan Ake stole into space on the left of the box and Haaland instantly moved across Marc Guehi to prepare to celebrate his 34th goal of the season. His left-footed snapshot flew over the bar however.

Guaita pulled off another parry to keep out a header from Ilkay Gundogan, who was offside anyway, before Zaha saw a curling reply deflected wide at the other end to remind everyone that Palace were very much still in the game.

Haaland stuck an arm in Guehi's face and landed on him as well as the Norwegian's frustration boiled over just before the break. Referee Robert Jones awarded only a free-kick however.

The second half was one-way traffic for a while as well, with Milivojevic bundling Grealish over on the very edge of the box. Again Guaita rose to the occasion, this time to bat away Foden's fierce free-kick. The England midfielder was replaced by Julian Alvarez straight after.

The Argentinian should have scored straight away too after his turn bamboozled Milivojevic but like Haaland he fired wastefully over.

World Cup winner Alvarez sent another shot straight at Guaita as time began to run out. Gundogan appealed in vain for a penalty but suddenly he and City had one in the 76th minute. Palace fell asleep at a corner and Olise, realising the Germany midfielder was in space on the edge of the box, made a clumsy challenge.

Haaland sent Guaita the wrong way from the spot and, after De Bruyne had replaced Bernado Silva, was denied by a smart Guaita save with the flag up anyway.

Haaland headed another decent chance over but although there was a late Palace rally the hosts finished without a shot on target.

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita 7; Clyne 7 (Ward 71, 4), Andersen 7, Guehi 7, Mitchell 7; Lokonga 7, Milivojevic 6 (Ahamada 61, 6); Olise 6, Ayew 7 (Edouard 80, 3), Schlupp 7 (Eze 80, 3); Zaha 7.

Subs (unused): Whitworth, Tomkins, Mateta, Richards, Riedewald.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson 6; Stones 7 (Walker 89, 2), Akanji 7, Dias 7, Ake 7; Rodri 7, Gundogan 7; Foden 6 (Alvarez 58, 6), Silva 6 (De Bruyne 79, 4), Grealish 7; Haaland 7.

Subs (unused): Ortega, Phillips, Laporte, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis.

Referee: Robert Jones 6