Richarlison and Conte kiss and make up as Brazilian inspes Spurs past Forest

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 3 NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1

ANTONIO CONTE ended a turmultuous week for Tottenham by overseeing a comfortable win over Nottingham Forest that cemented their position in fourth place and brought the rehabilitation of Richarlison.

The Brazilian forward was outspoken after Tottenham's Champions League exit in midweek, bemoaning his lack of game time and his treatment by Conte, complaining that his season had been 'shit'.

But it was all sweetness and light after a game in which Spurs returned to winning ways, with Richarlison restored to the starting line-up, playing a part in all three Tottenham goals and having one of his own ruled out by VAR for the tightest of offside calls.

Harry Kane scored twice, one with his first penalty since missing from the spot for England in their World Cup defeat by France in December, and Heung Min Son scored the third to move Spurs six points lear of fifth-placed Liverpool, who had lost at Bournemouth earlier in the day.

It was a miserable day for Forest, who have only won once away in the Premier League and are only three points above the relegation zone. They did not manage an effort on target for over an hour and Joe Worrall's late goal was barely any consolation.

But it was all about Conte and Richarlison. Having been restored to the starting line-up, it looked like a dream start when he smashed the ball home first time from Oliver Skipp's through ball in the third minute. But after VAR intervened, referee Craig Pawson disallowed it for offside.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte greets Richarlison as he is substituted during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Pic: John Walton/PA Wire.

But Richarlison was heavily involved when Kane headed Spurs ahead in the 19th minute. The Brazilian's persistence won the ball on the right, and eventually allowed Pedro Porro to cross for Kane to score his 19th league goal of the season.

That total soon reached 20, for the sixth time in eight seasons, when Kane scored from the penalty spot after Richarlison was sent flying by Worrall in the 35th minute.

And just after the hour mark, Richarlison sprinted down the right before crossing for Son to score. Spurs should have finished it off, and only three superb saves by Keylor Navas in the Forest goal prevented humiliation. Fraser Forster was also excellent in the Spurs goal with a late save from former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier, and then saving Andre Ayew's stoppage-time penalty after a handball from Dejan Kulusevski.

TOTTENHAM 3-4-3: Forster 7; Romero 8, Dier 7, Lenglet 7; Porro 7, Hojbjerg 8, Skipp 8 (Sarr 90+2), Davies 7; Richarlison 8 (Kulusevski 84), Kane 8, Son 7 (Lucas Moura 84)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST 4-3-2-1: Navas 8; Aurier 6, Worral 6, Felipe 6, Lodi 6; Freuler 5 (Yates 68), Shelvey 6, Mangala 6 (Ayew 46); Lingard 5 (Dennis 46), Gibbs-White 6; Johnson 6 (Wood 68 [Williams 73] Ref: Craig Pawson 6/10