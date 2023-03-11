Salah's spot-kick shocker condemns Liverpool to Bournemouth defeat

BOURNEMOUTH 0 LIVERPOOL 1

JUST six days after inflicting a seven-goal humiliation on Manchester United, Liverpool missed out on the chance to move into the top four as they slumped to defeat against a Bournemouth side who came into the game rooted at the foot of the Premier League table.

Victory would have provided Jurgen Klopp’s side a welcome lift ahead of their Champions League trip to Real Madrid on Wednesday. Instead they were left to contemplate defeat against a side they had beaten 9-0 at Anfield in September. Having fallen behind to Philip Billing’s first-half goal, they were unable to recover with a shocking second-half penalty miss by Mohamed Salah summing up a poor display.

Initially it looked as Liverpool were in the mood to carry on from where they had left off last weekend. A sixth-minute header by Virgil van Dijk from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner was headed off the Bournemouth goal-line by Jefferson Lerma as Klopp’s side applied early pressure.

Yet while Liverpool’s front three of Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez were quick to expose weaknesses in the Bournemouth backline, the Reds’ own defensive flaws were also soon evident. Alexander-Arnold gave the ball away near halfway, allowing Dominic Solanke to send Dango Ouattara clear and the winger would have put the home side ahead had he not directed his shot into the side netting after rounding Alisson.

Liverpool responded with Gakpo finding the net following a Nunez knock-down only for the effort to be ruled out for offside. But their threat faded as Bournemouth grew in confidence.

The pace of the home attack always looked capable of undoing Liverpool’s high line and it came as no surprise that the 28th-minute goal came after Bournemouth managed to again get in behind the Reds defence. The move started when keeper Neto bowled the ball out to Adam Smith who lofted a first-time pass forward towards Ouattara. Once the winger was beyond Van Dijk there was no chance of the centre-back recovering and Ouattara then had the awareness to pull the ball back towards Billing who finished first time from ten yards out.

Van Dijk’s role in the goal was less than impressive but he had the chance to make amends shortly before the break when he rose to meet Andy Robertson’s free-kick only to direct a close-range header wide, summing up Liverpool’s poor first-half display.

Klopp responded by introducing Diogo Jota at half-time and the Portuguese made an immediate impact with an early shot that was well saved by Neto.

But there was a lack of conviction in Liverpool’s play and they rarely looked like equalising until substitute James Milner picked out Jota at the far post and the forward’s header struck Adam Smith’s arm. Referee John Brooks gave the penalty after VAR intervened but Salah’s 67th minute spot-kick attempt flew hopelessly and horribly wide.

Bournemouth (4-4-1-1): Neto 6; Smith 6 (Fredericks 80, 6), Stephens 7, Senesi 7, Kelly 7; Ouattara 9, Lerma 7 (Cook 80, 6), Billing 7 (Christie 70, 6), Anthony 8 (Vina 88, 6); Rothwell 6; Solanke 7. (Semenyo 88, 6).

Subs not used: Travers, Mepham, Brooks, Moore,.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 4 (Milner 65, 6), Konate 6, Van Dijk 4, Robertson 6; Elliott 5 (Jota 46, 6), Fabinho 5 (Henderson 65, 6), Bajcetic 6 (Carvalho 88, 6); Salah 5, Gakpo 7, Nunez 6 (Firmino 65, 6).

Subs not used: Adrian, Tsimikas, Arthur, Matip.

Referee: John Brooks 5