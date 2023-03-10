Finn Harps remain winless after stalemate with Wexford

Finn Harps are still searching for a first win of the season after they were held to a scoreless draw by Wexford FC at a freezing Finn Park
STALEMATE: Finn Harps manager Dave Rogers. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 22:24
Chris Ashmore

Finn Harps 0 Wexford FC 0 

The visitors had the better of things in the first half, but the Donegal side looked the more likely to score after the break in a game of few clear-cut chances before an attendance of 1,401.

In the opening stages Harps had the first opportunity to score but Seamas Keogh’s free was over the target.

At the other end, Aaron Dobbs, with a header, and Aaron Robinson, with a shot, both saw efforts on goal deflected during a spell that saw Wexford earn four corners in quick succession.

Wexford nearly took the lead on 34 minutes when Hugh Doughlas let fly following another corner but Tim Hiemer did well to save.

Harps finished the half with a bit of added zest. Lynch and Keogh both fired wide while substitute Filip Da Silva cheekily back-heeled the ball for Lynch on the edge of the box but his shot was just over the crossbar.

Da Silva began to make his presence felt as the second half progressed, going close with a header, before Wexford had a real score in the 67th minute when a long-range shot from Ryan Rainey whizzed just outside the post.

Dobbs was always a threat for the James Keddy managed side and carved out a number of openings, but Harps defended well with teenager Daithi McCallion, on-loan from Derry City, once again impressing.

Wexford were dealt a late blow when top scorer Robinson was stretchered off.

This result leaves Wexford in sixth spot while Harps are eighth.

Finn Harps: Heimer; Porter, McCallion, Farrar, Flood; Baba, Keogh, Rainey; Harris, Lynch, Okwute. 

Subs: Da Silva for Okwute (33 mins), O’Donnell for Lynch (63 mins), Mashigo for Keogh, and Jordan for Harris (both 80 mins).

Wexford FC: Heffernan; Chambers (Doran, 55 mins)., Boyle, Douglas, Crawford; Webb, McCann, C. Levingston, Robinson, Hanratty (Corbally, h-t, Adeyemo, 59 mins); Dobbs. 

Subs: Corbally for Hanratty (h-t), Doran for Chambers (55 mins), Adeyemo for Corbally, inj (59 mins), D. Levingston for (Robinson, 85 mins).

Referee: Mr. D. Toland (Athlone).

