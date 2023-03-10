Impressive Cobh see off winless Treaty

Treaty 0 Cobh 3

On what was a bitterly cold night on Shannonside, Wilson Waweru and Jack Doherty warmed the hearts of the brave travelling support in the Markets Field as Cobh Ramblers secured all three points in Garryowen at the expense of struggling Treaty United who are still in search of their first win of the season.

After a lacklustre opening half, during which both sides recorded just five on target between them, this Munster Derby finally kicked into life in the second half.

And with Lee Steacy continuing to take command of the Cobh penalty area, Shane Keegan’s charges found the net for the game’s opening goal on the hour mark – Waweru heading home a Issa Kargbo flick before referee Jason Moore quickly brushed off calls from Treaty players for offside.

Doherty slotted home with 10 minutes to go before the lively Cobh striker grabbed his brace three minutes to secure all three points for the visitors.

It was Treaty’s fourth attempt of the season to pick up all three points, following defeats to Bray and Galway, and an away draw with league newcomers Kerry, while undefeated Cobh travelled to Limerick as the in-form side thanks to wins against Kerry, Wexford, and a scoreless away draw at the hands of Longford.

It was the visitors who started the brightest but after Cobh full back Michael McCarthy’s effort on goal narrowly breezed over the bar in the third minute, Treaty spurred into life.

Just shy of the 10-minute mark, the lively Dean George should have put the hosts ahead after the Treaty winger latched onto a headed squared pass from Enda Curran, but Lee Steacy was quickest to react.

Twenty minutes out from half-time, Steacy was again on hand to deny George – the 24-year-old Dubliner met a low driven cross after a superb through ball from Enda Curran split the Cobh defence and found Success Edogun.

Wilson Waweru had Cobh’s first shot on target in the 37th minute after a well-taken corner but the Galway United loanee made life very easy for former Ramblers ‘keeper Shane Hallahan – the last action of note in an opening half that in truth never really got going.

Treaty had made one change to their visit to Mounthawk Park in Tralee last weekend as Success Edogun started in replace of William Armshaw. The injured Stephen Christopher returned to the bench for Tommy Barrett’s side.

Cobh on the other hand made two changes to their 0-0 draw away to Longford with Phillips and Kargbo replacing Desmond and O’Brien.

Treaty had their chances early in the second half, but Steacy was equal to close-range shots from Curran and Edogun, but Waweru’s headed goal after 60 minutes turned the game on its head.

Cobh’s win sets up a mouth-watering top of the table clash against league leaders Galway United St Colman's Park next Friday , while Treaty travel to Athlone still in search of their first win of the season.

Treaty United: Hallahan; O’Riordan, Spain, O’Donnell, Ludden; Edogun, Barry, Walsh, Devitt, George; Curran.

Subs: Armshaw for Barry (69 minutes); Byrne for Mark Walsh, Conroy for George, Christopher for Ludden (all 78 minutes);

Cobh Ramblers: Steacy; McCarthy, Frahill, Lyons, Browne; Kargbo, Phillips, Abbott (capt.), Holland; Doherty, Waweru.

Subs: LDesmond for Holland (69 minutes); O’Brien for Waweru, O’Leary for Kargbo (both 79 minutes); O’Sullivan Connell for Browne, Stringer Phillips (both 87 minutes).

Referee: Jason Moore (Kilkenny).