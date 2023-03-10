Masterclass in defending by Dundalk gives them share of spoils in Derry

DERRY CITY 0 DUNDALk 0

Home comforts are uncomfortable for Derry City, as a masterclass in defending by Dundalk denied the Candystripes a fourth win in a row.

Dropping 25 points on the artificial Ryan McBride’s Brandywell surface last season – a worse record than on the road - proved pivotal to them trailing Shamrock Rovers by the finish and they’ll hope this isn’t the start of similar troubles.

Certainly it didn’t blunt their ambition as the leaders heading into last night’s fixtures were the dominant team in terms of openings, just thwarted by a combination of substandard end product and, more tellingly, Dundalk’s robust backline. Their blank couldn’t be attributed to the absence of grass on the pitch.

Familiarity connects these two teams. Managers Ruaidhrí Higgins and Stephen O’Donnell were teammates at Dundalk while once the dying embers of the Peak 6 reign at Oriel scared their stars away, an exodus decamped to Derry.

On pair, Michael Duffy and Cameron Dummigan, were absent through injury last night but another duo, Pat McEleney and Will Patching, started. Mark Connolly was another to follow the A5 but his stellar impact in defence was stunted in painful fashion by a hamstring strain that had him writhing in agony and stretchered off after just 15 minutes.

At the end of three game blitz over seven days, it was more pertinent to compare selection alterations against last Friday than Monday. Just one change apiece was made but it was Jordan McEneff’s brace at UCD which earned him the golden ticket over Ireland U21 winger Ollie O’Neill.

Following along likeness lines, Lilywhites boss Stephen McDonnell adjusted shape to match up to Derry’s 4-2-3-1 formation so integral to their fast start.

It worked to an extent by denying playmaker Patrick McEleney space to dictate from midfield but such is the flexibility of this Foyleside outfit that they instead chose to use the flanks to penetrate.

That demanded their full-backs Ben Doherty and Ciaran Coll to advance where scope permitted and although the latter almost picked out Jamie McGonigle at the back post with a cross, his threat was soon halted by Connolly’s injury.

He spent the 75 minutes of the game reassigned to central defence but substitute Ronan Boyce was an able deputy to join the attack.

One delivery by the full-back on 28 minutes found McGonigle peeling off to the far post, only to send his looping header past the far upright.

For all the danger McGonigle posed during the opening 45 minutes, just once was Nathan Shepperd required to spread himself and bat away a stinging shot across goal.

Dundalk’s Johannes Yli-Kokko Yli-Koko sliced wide to punctuate the pattern but it was resumed when right-winger Ryan Graydon skipped inside onto his left foot and curled over. That was deep into stoppage time, prolonged by Daniel Kelly catching the hamstring curse that had earlier afflicted his former teammate Connolly.

Evidently, Derry bossed territory and chances but a Dundalk defence backboned by Ireland international Andy Boyle seldom gave them a proper sight when it counted most.

Indeed, 10 minutes following the resumption Boyle threw himself at Sadou Diallo’s shot to block his goalbound shot from just inside the penalty area.

A matchwinner in the ilk of Will Patching is accustomed to conjuring magic in the face of such rigidity and on the hour, from all of 40 yards out, he nearly caught Shepperd out with a free that the stopper scampered across to turn over.

Doherty was next to test the Welshman from distance, arrowing a scud with venom from his left foot which the ‘keeper stooped low to touch around the post.

Aware of the growing threat, O’Donnell brought all his final three subs on together with 20 minutes left, among them the experienced Robbie Benson, a technician at retaining possession.

Cian Kavanagh, on for McGonigle, offered an alternative threat for the hosts but resolute Dundalk held out, dealing with the barrage of crosses flung in to mine a late winner. Stalemate it was and the point may in time translate into a positive one for both title contenders.

DERRY CITY: B Maher; C Coll, M Connolly (R Boyce 15), S McEleney, B Doherty; P McEleney, S Diallo; R Graydon, W Patching, J McEneff (O O’Neill 53); J McGonigle (C Kavanagh 75)

DUNDALK: N Shepperd; A Davies, A Boyle, H Muller, D Leahy; G Slogett, C Malley (J Martin 58); J Yii-Koko (R O’Kane 70), R Tulloch (R Benson 70), D Kelly (A Lewis 27); P Hoban (C Elliott 70).

Referee: Rob Hennessey (Clare).