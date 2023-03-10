Rovers still to win as they draw with Shelbourne

Shelbourne FC 0 Shamrock Rovers: 0

The reigning Champions search for their first league win of the season rolls on as The Hoops were met with a blunt Shelbourne rearguard who earned a hard fought point in their third Dublin derby of the 2023 season.

A sold out Tolka Park, despite the bitterly cold conditions, played host to a tense and tight Ringsend Derby, as both teams with an indifferent start to the season fought ferociously for three points.

As expected, the visitors saw much more of the ball in the opening exchanges but were met by a defensively resolute and well organised Shels side.

With less than ten minutes played, the visitors saw Sean Kavanagh’s cushioned cut back met with a sharp volley from Graham Burke, brilliantly saved by Conor Kearns.

The busy Jack Byrne looked most likely to unlock the stubborn rearguard and produced a real moment of magic, cleverly reversing a through ball to Neil Farrugia but just as the wideman pulled the trigger in the area, was blocked bravely by Shels skipper Luke Byrne.

As the half wore on, the hosts seemed happy to sit in their defensive shape and break with the pacey front three of Jack Moylan, Shane Farrell and Matty Smith but struggled to make the ball stick in the final third.

But on the stroke of half time The Red’s served a reminder of the threat they carried in the final third. JR Wilsons dangerous free kick from the right seemed to go through a packed area and find its way to Smith at the back post. His goal bound strike looked destined for the far corner before being blocked.

Following a similar theme to the first half in terms of possession, The Hoops really should have taken the lead five minutes after the restart. Jack Byrne’s pinpoint cross found the head of reigning player of the year, Rory Gaffney, but from just 12-yards out heeded straight at the grateful Conor Kearns.

The Shels stopper was on hand shortly after to deny Richie Towell, who’s powerful strike from the right hand side of the box. Try as they might, The Champions failed to make the breakthrough and it was the hoe side who finished strong with a spate of set pieces but couldn’t break the deadlock as both teams settled for a point.

It’s a long road trip up next for Damien Duff’s side as they travel down to face Cork City next, whilst The Hoops face another Dublin Derby welcoming St. Patrick’s Athletic to Tallaght.

Shelbourne FC: Conor Kearns, JR Wilson, Paddy Barrett (Kameron Ledwidge, 45’), Luke Byrne, Gavin Molloy, Tyreke Wilson, Evan Caffrey, JJ Lunney (Brian McManus, 55’), Shane Farrell, Matty Smith (Kian Leavy, 65’), Jack Moylan (Kyle Robinson, 83’) Subs not used: Scott Van der Sluis, Daithi Folan, Andrew Quinn, Sean Cummins, Gbemi Arubi.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Neil Farrugia, Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Dan Cleary (Lee Grace, 45’), Sean Kavanagh (Trevor Clarke, 78’), Jack Byrne, Gary O’Neill, Richie Towell (Johnny Kenny, 84’), Graham Burke (Liam Burt, 87’), Rory Gaffney Subs not used: Leon Pohls, Sean Gannon, Simon Power, Darragh Nugent, Markus Poom Referee: Paul McLoughlin (Donegal)