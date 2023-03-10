Griffin wonder goal secures win for Waterford

SSE Airtricity First Division

Athlone Town 0 Waterford FC 1 Shane Griffin ‘14

Shane Griffin scored a wonder free-kick that saw Waterford FC returned to winning ways in the SSE Airtricity First Division against a battling Athlone Town side that could have got something from this game played at a bitterly cold Athlone Town Stadium.

Giles Phillips should have put Waterford in front on four minutes only to fail to convert a right-wing Barry Baggley corner-kick. It was a foul on the skipper that yielded the breakthrough on 14 minutes.

Haji Abdikadir was penalised for a foul on the former Wycombe man 25 yards from goal left of centre, and Shane Griffin, who was one of three changes to the starting team, placed a stunning right-footed strike to the top left-hand corner of the net past a helpless Minogue.

Waterford netminder Paul Martin made a great stop to deny Athlone the equalising goal four minutes later when he kept out a brilliant Patrick Hickey header before Ronan Coughlan was denied by a fine Minogue save on 24 minutes.

Giles Phillips should have done better with a chance that came his way soon afterwards after a neat training ground routine involving Griffin and Darragh Power, before Frantz Pierrot teed up Isaie Louis two minutes before the break, but he fired wide.

Athlone did have a golden chance early in the second-half to level when Pierrot found space for himself in the area, but his effort was deflected out for a corner.

The best opportunity for the hosts came on 67 minutes when Aaron Connolly swung over a right-wing free that picked out the run of Donal Curtain, but he headed straight at Paul Martin with Isaie Louis missing a brilliant chance deep into second-half added time.

Athlone Town: Minogue, Mutawe, Fuentes Rodriguez, Hickey, Kavanagh (Curtain ’66), Van Geenen, Abdikadir, Campion-Hinds, Connolly, Pierrot (Dolia ’82), Louis.

Waterford FC: Martin, Power, Phillips, Nolan, Burke, O’Keeffe, Baggley, Griffin (Larkin ’86), Coughlan (Conn-Clarke ;’69), Aouachria (Ondo ’86), Oluwa (Parsons ’82).

Referee: David Dunne (Dublin).