Darragh Crowley looking to build on goal-of-the-season contender

It doesn’t get any better than netting a goal-of-the-season contender at the home of the champions but Cork City’s Darragh Crowley hasn’t the time to luxuriate amid the attention.

The overriding emotion felt by the midfielder leaving Tallaght was frustration at letting a two-lead slip in the 4-4 rather than the acclaim coming his way following a 45-yard lob.

Kinsale native Crowley didn’t even single it out as the best of his career, comparing its execution to that of his strike against Longford Town.

But this is Premier Division fare. Senior hurling, in broader parlance. It means more, both in terms of the stakes and reach.

Cork City fans know all about Crowley from making his debut four years ago – Cobh’s too for the following season he spent on loan at Ramblers – but this wondergoal catapulted him into a different sphere.

“I obviously meant it,” he said, dismissing any accusation of flukiness.

“I saw their 'keeper (Alan Mannus) come out and make a poor clearance, so I just said to myself if my first touch is good, I'll have a go.

“I thought the ball was drifting over the crossbar but it just crept under it, so I was delighted.

Crowley has his feet back on the ground, preparing for another away day on Saturday.

Sligo Rovers have also drawn with the other Rovers and beat St Patrick’s Athletic on Monday night. Yet Crowley has history to draw of the Showgrounds to draw from, having started the 2021 FAI Cup win as a First Division side.

He’s back where he and City belong and doesn’t fear losing top-flight status. Far from it, in fact.

"We weren’t coming to Shamrock Rovers playing for a point,” asserted the 23-year-old.

“We are not looking at just staying up. Cork City is too big a club to just be coming eighth or ninth and winning the play-off.

“That's not our ambition at all – it’s to win every game.

“Sligo is another tough away fixture but we beat them in the Cup and that was away as well.

“So we are looking to go and win that game as well."

Jimmy Corcoran is set to remain in goal, as Tobi Oluwayemi is struggling to shake off his injury. Aaron Bolger’s facial injury sustained on Monday that necessitated a trip to Tallaght rules him out of the next two games, including the St Patrick’s Day visit of Shelbourne to Turner’s Cross. Fellow midfielder Barry Coffey is rated at 50/50 by Colin Healy.