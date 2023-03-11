Áine O'Gorman relishing Rovers' first home game since return

Admitting an element of fortune to her opening day winner, Áine O’Gorman doesn’t want Shamrock Rovers relying on luck against Treaty United on Saturday.

It will be the first home game at Tallaght since Rovers ended their eight-year hiatus from the Women’s top-flight and the last before they face the double-winners and side they raided for players, Shelbourne.

Ireland centurion O’Gorman, who started the World Cup playoff win over Scotland last October, was the first of Rovers’s statement signings, soon joined by another Peamount United legend in Stephanie Roche.

Their opener at Sligo Rovers last Saturday was lurking towards a 1-1 draw until O’Gorman popped up at the back post to clinch full points for the visitors.

“Thankfully, the ball just hit off my head and went into the net at the end,” the modest veteran explained.

“We started the game fairly well but Sligo, to be fair to them, they put it up to us, with a good crowd behind them, which was great to see.

“There’s a great buzz around the league this year and the club are expecting a good turnout at our first home game too.

“We’re a completely new team and will have to grow and gel. It’s going to take time and we’re not expecting anything to happen overnight. It's a results business once the league started last week.”

As Shelbourne know all too well.

After coasting past Cork City last week, they’ve a Dublin derby against Bohemians at Dalymount Park. City will try to bounce back from the mauling against Galway United, a side narrowly beaten late on by fancied Wexford Youths.

Saturday's Women’s Premier Division fixtures: Bohemians v Shelbourne, Dalymount Park, 3pm; Cork City v Galway United, Turner’s Cross, 5pm; Peamount United v DLR Waves, PRL Park, 5pm; Shamrock Rovers v Treaty United, Tallaght Stadium, 5:30pm; Wexford Youths v Sligo Rovers, Ferrycarrig Park, 6pm.