The extremely wet and often snowy conditions this week has wreaked havoc on football pitches across the country.
Four League of Ireland pitches set for inspection ahead of Friday night's fixtures

INSPECTION: A general view of a corner flag before the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Shelbourne and Bohemians at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 12:25
Andrew Horgan

Due to adverse weather conditions, pitch inspections have taken place in all grounds across the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier and First Divisions for tonight’s games in the League of Ireland.

The following games will be subject to further pitch inspections while all other fixtures will proceed as planned;

UCD v Drogheda United – 15:00 inspection.

Derry City v Dundalk – 13:30 inspection.

St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians – 15:00 inspection.

Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers – 15:00 inspection.

Results of these pitch inspections will be communicated in due course.

