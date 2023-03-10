Four League of Ireland pitches set for inspection ahead of Friday night's fixtures

Due to adverse weather conditions, pitch inspections have taken place in all grounds across the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier and First Divisions for tonight’s games in the League of Ireland.
The following games will be subject to further pitch inspections while all other fixtures will proceed as planned;
UCD v Drogheda United – 15:00 inspection.
Derry City v Dundalk – 13:30 inspection.
St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians – 15:00 inspection.
Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers – 15:00 inspection.
Results of these pitch inspections will be communicated in due course.