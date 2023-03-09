Frustrations for Arsenal as they draw with Sporting Lisbon

Arsenal resumed their European adventure with a cagey 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon in the Round of Sixteen of the Europa League.

Goals from both teams either side of half-time ensured Mikel Arteta’s men return to London with the tie firmly in the balance after a frustrating evening in Lisbon for the Premier League leaders.

Unlike their nine second horror show in their previous match at home to Bournemouth, Arsenal were able to see out the first ten minutes relatively trouble free, but Ruben Amorim’s Sporting kept Arteta’s side on their toes throughout the opening period of the match.

In the continued absence of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli was deployed through the centre for Arsenal, but it was defender William Saliba who headed the Gunners in front in the 22nd minute.

A perfectly placed corner from ex-Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira found Saliba deep in the Sporting box, and the Frenchman leaped highest of all to power the ball past goalkeeper Antonio Adan into the bottom left corner.

Mikel Arteta’s men were in full flow now, and could have doubled the lead only four minutes later, but Oleksandr Zinchenko could only fire over the bar via an Adan touch after the Ukranian’s initial free kick hit the wall.

However, after dominating most of the first half, Sporting were level 35 minutes in. In a carbon copy of Arsenal's opener, Goncalo Inacio was allowed to attack the ball unmarked in the Gunners penalty area, and the defender rose above everyone to power past Matt Turner to bring the Portuguese side level.

Arsenal frustrations were evident heading into the halftime interval, even more so when referee Tobias Stieler booked Martinelli for allegedly knocking the ball out of Adan’s hands. Replays showed Granit Xhaka to be the guilty party as both sides went into the break on equal terms.

Despite once again dominating the early proceedings of the second half, 54 minutes in, Arteta's side found themselves behind. Former Tottenham youngster Marcus Edwards fed through Pedro Goncalves, whose shot was parried by Turner into the path of the onrushing Paulinho and the forward made no mistake to put Sporting ahead.

Martinelli almost immediately brought Arsenal level in the 57th minute, but Jeremiah St. Juste pulled off a sensational block to deny the Brazilian one of the goals of the season after rounding Adan in the Sporting penalty area.

The match then took another twist on 62 minutes as Xhaka deservedly brought the Gunners level via a huge deflection off Hidemasa Morita, as the pendulum once again swung in Arsenal’s favour.

Arteta's men continued to threaten for the winner, but after limited chances for either side following the Gunners’ equaliser, the match ended in a draw, with the tie finely poised heading into the second leg.

Sporting CP XI (3-4-3): Adan 5, Reis 6, Inacio 7, Coates 5, St Juste 7, Esgaio (Diomande, 76’) 6, Morita 6, Goncalves 6, Edwards (Issahaku, 89’) 7, Paulinho (Chermiti, 76’) 7, Trincao (Santos, 71’) 5.

Subs not used: Israel, Neto, Rochinha, Tanlongo, Gomes, Cabral, Mateus, Essugo.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Turner 5; White 6, Saliba 7, Kiwior (Gabriel, 71’) 6, Zinchenko (Tomiyasu, 63’) 7; Jorginho (Partey, 71’) 6, Vieira 6, Xhaka 6; Saka 7, Martinelli 8, Nelson (Smith Rowe, 71’) 5.

Subs not used: Ramsdale, Hillson, Holding, Bandeira, Sagoe Jr, Smith, Walters.

Referee: Tobias Stieler - 5.

MOTM: Gabriel Martinelli.