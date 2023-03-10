Noonan won't complain if new recruits take her seat on World Cup plane

Strikers are their own biggest critics. When Saoirse Noonan finally got to realise her cross-channel dream, delayed by a serious kneecap injury, she had a goal blitz in her sights for Durham FC.

Five goals from 13 starts in the English Championship isn’t a record to be scoffed at but the fact there was a four-month wait for last weekend’s finish against Coventry left her agonised.

“Thank God because I needed that goal,” says the Corkwoman, exhaling a sigh of relief.

“It’s been a big change, going from training three days per week to every day. Moving away from home for the first time too – it’s life-changing.

“I took the pressure off myself and started to enjoy football again because I definitely felt as a striker that I’m supposed to score goals and win games.

“That stopped happening for a while and you start doubting yourself. Now, I’ve started to find my feet and am getting back into a rhythm.”

Coming up before March is done are consecutive clashes against the top three, starting on Sunday by meeting leaders Bristol City. Ireland and former Shelbourne teammate Chloe Mustaki has been part of their promotion charge.

Reaching the Women’s Super League seems a long shot for Durham but the 23-year-old retains ambitions of elevation, aware she’d to overcome the jitters that can stem from the burden of being the goal-getter.

“Yeah, I do feel pressure because Durham have had three strikers in there over the past 18 months,” she said of coming aboard.

“There was the pressure of going full-time, as well as the club getting new players and staff in.

“Durham had been up there challenging for promotion over the last few years so at the start of the season there were high expectations.

“When they’re not met, you can start to panic more than anything.

“We had to realise there’s been a lot of changes and I’ve changed myself too.

“I needed to understand that. Time is needed to click and you’re not going to be the next Ronaldo after signing.

“I was making rash decisions, going through on goal and not taking the extra touch. Or taking a shot that I’d have previously buried in the top corner.

“It’s about believing I belong at that level and want to go on even further, so I just had to trust the process.”

How she fares in the final two months of the season will feed into the process of her World Cup aspirations too.

The former dual-star was last part of the Ireland squad in November, scoring in the behind-closed-doors workout against Morocco, and like all players is observing with interest the volume of recruits Vera Pauw is enlisting through ancestry.

Just 20 seats on the flight to Australia in July are available for outfield players and while none of the Ireland manager’s newcomers so far are strikers, that could change for the glamour double-header friendly away to world champions USA on April 8 and 11.

Pauw confirmed two additional contenders were in the mix, without divulging their positions.

“It’s going to be terrible, so upsetting, if I don’t make it but look at the positives that we’re all in together,” three-times capped Noonan reasons.

“More than anything in the world, we all want to be on that plane and in that team but I think we do have to take a step back and think. I know Vera will do what’s best for the team.

“I’ve been involved along the way and it doesn’t stop here but if it means I have to be a player that stays at home and trains them until they get there, I’ll do whatever it takes.

“Vera does look at club form. I was only speaking to her this week about playing and scoring at the weekend and her keeping an eye on that.”

A prolific streak to end the season would ensure both the Dutchwoman’s eyes are trained on the England’s north-east.