FAI introduce new crest for National sides

The Football Association of Ireland, FAI, has introduced their new brand identity this afternoon, first update in almost 20 years.

The new identity will see redeveloped logos, including a new crest for the National sides, new distinct identities for the Association and the recently announced League of Ireland identity.

Our new National Team crest, a nod to the past but set for the future



After extensive engagement with staff, players, fans, volunteers, match officials, club officials, coaches, managers as well as the Government, Sport Ireland and commerical partners over the past year, the FAI are ready to show their new identity.

The works follows on from their four-year strategy which was announced in February 2022 where one the organisation's core ambitions was to "Build a trusted and respected brand".

Focusing on the unique Irish symbol of the shamrock for the new national team identity came from the research where fans and players clearly wanting the shamrock to feature and for "the bold Irish green" to be the heart of the logo.

The decision for the FAI to create a new and distinct identiy, seperate to that of the national team, was taken to highlight its role as a governing body, driving growth and success of Irish football, while also creating a professional look and feel for the organisation and how it engages with its stakeholders.

"Today marks the start of a new era for the FAI as an organisation as we unveil our new brand identity" says CEO of the FAI Jonathan Hill.

"We set out an ambitious four-year strategy in 2022 and building a trusted and respected brand was outlined as a key enabler. The delivery of our new identity is a key step in delivering against this objective.

"The development of our new brand identities has been a significant and strategic undertaking that reflects our commitment to being a best-in-class, modern organisation.

"It also represents a change in what we stand for and how we will engage with the football community as we continue to drive the growth and development of the game in what is a new and exciting era for Irish football.

"Most importantly we have a new national team crest that we hope our fans, players and everyone in Irish football will be truly proud of.”